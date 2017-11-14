New Legacy Project Captures Music of the Church in Recording Doxology

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (November 14, 2017) – Groundbreaking vocal group New Legacy Project is proud to announce the release of its new Hymns recording. Titled Doxology, the new album focuses on music of the church while not losing the intricate harmonies and arrangements New Legacy Project is known for.

Rick Price stated, “In 40 years of Gospel music, this is the finest group I have ever been a part of. Not only are they great singers and musicians, they are wonderful Christian men. I could not be more proud of the Doxology project.”

Doxology features a bevy of songs that the church has known and loved for decades, such as the tender ballad “My Jesus I Love Thee,” stirring a cappella arrangements of “It Is Well” and “The Lord’s Prayer,” and country-tinged “Come to the Water.” New Legacy Project’s love for the church is evident in the choral-like flair of “Doxology.” The jazzed-up version of “Old Rugged Cross” puts a new twist on a familiar tune while featuring Rick Price on the stunning number.

Doxology was produced by Bobby Blazier (Tree63, PFR) with executive producers Stormy Anderson and Rick Price. All hymn arrangements were arranged by New Legacy Project’s Hunter Sparkman and Paul Secord.

“We are forever grateful to the people who gave their time and talents to make this album happen,” continued Price. “We pray that you are blessed by these hymns that have blessed us so greatly over the years.”

Performing since 2001, New Legacy Project continues the grand tradition of Gospel music, performing nearly 200 dates annually nationwide. Their newest single, “God of the Empty Grave,” is currently charting on Christian radio.

About New Legacy Project

Rick Price, owner and founder of New Legacy Project, began his 40-year career in Southern Gospel music with the legendary Blackwood Brothers Quartet. Originally a protégée of the late Cecil Blackwood, Rick was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the Grammy and Dove-award winning group in the 1990’s.

After Cecil’s death, with the support of his widow, he and Chris Blackwood formed the Blackwood Legacy. It was Rick’s desire to carry on the grand heritage of his beloved mentor. The group has been continuously touring throughout the United States since their formation in 2001.

This year Rick made the decision to rename the group to New Legacy Project. He believes that God is speaking into the ministry in a new way. The vision put on his heart is to let go of the old name, Blackwood. While honored to have carried it forward these many years, it is time to take up the new mantle God has for them. It can no longer be about a genre of music or a family name, as wonderful as they are.

As always, Rick surrounds himself with the finest singers and musicians in the industry today. In addition to their talent, they all have a special call on their life. The group consists of Spokane native, Luke Yates, Hunter Sparkman of Nashville, Paul Secord of Nashville, and John Hilton, who was born and raised in Ozark, Missouri. Their love for their calling and each other, is evident in every concert.

New Legacy Project will carry on with the same anointed music, the same phenomenal sound, the same great men of God, and the same amazing ministry. Known for their flawless harmonies, homespun humor and impeccable delivery, the group will continue to tour the U.S., ministering wherever God opens the door, appealing to audiences of all ages.

