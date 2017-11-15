Gospel Music Today Added to WATC Atlanta Television Schedule

Award winning southern gospel television program Gospel Music Today has been added to the program schedule at WATC, Channel 57.2, in Atlanta, Georgia. The show will air at 6:00 PM each Saturday as part of the station’s southern gospel programming.

Gospel Music Today, produced and hosted by Ken and Jean Grady, is a magazine format news and music program which presents southern gospel news and concert updates, new music reviews, exclusive interviews with southern gospel personalities, and exclusive live concert video.

More information about Gospel Music Today can be found at the show’s website, www.gospelmusictoday.com.