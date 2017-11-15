The Griffith Family Release Soundtrack For Give His Love Away

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (November 15, 2017) – One of the fastest rising artists in the Gospel music community, the Griffith Family, is proud to announce the release of Give His Love Away Complete Album Soundtrack.

Tony Griffith stated, “We are excited to offer the soundtrack to our Give His Love Away recording. We have had so many people ask us about tracks to many of these songs so we decided to make them available digitally through our website. We hope that people will enjoy sharing these songs as much as we do.”

Give His Love Away was the breakthrough recording for the Griffith Family. The recording originally released in 2016 and featured multiple hit singles including charting hit “I’m Gonna Leave the Light On.”

The complete album soundtrack can be found on the Griffith Family’s website.

Earlier this year, The group reached an exclusive recording and distribution deal with New Day Records, a division of Daywind Music Group and New Day Distribution. In addition, the promising new act signed an exclusive publicity deal with AG Publicity. The Griffith Family’s debut recording for New Day Records has an anticipated release in early 2018. The first single from the exciting release impacts radio this month. The song titled “That’s Who He Is” was written by Matthew Lawson and Karen Gillespie.

If you would like to interview The Griffith Family contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com

To purchase The Griffith Family music go to :https://griffithfamilymusic. com/store

To connect with The Griffith Family just follow them on social media or their Website:

To book The Griffith Family for you church, concert, or event contact Beckie Simmons through the Beckie Simmons Agency at beckie@bsaworld.com or call 615-595-7500.