Ad
News Ticker

HIGHROAD NEW CHRISTMAS EP Wonder Hits Today

November 16, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Nashville, Tenn – (November 16, 2017) – Award winning bluegrass/country fusion group HIGHROAD is excited to announce the release of a brand new Christmas EP just in time for the holidays. Entitled Wonder, this six selection EP features both original music and Christmas classics.

Sarah Davison said,  “We are thrilled to share our new music with folks during this Christmas season. We hope it brings sentiments of hope, peace, and the joy that only comes with knowing Jesus.”

Lauren Conklin Johnson of HIGHROAD stated,  “Christmas is about spending time with friends and family, and that’s what we did recording the new HIGHROAD Christmas album. My husband Ben produced it for us, and even though we are both musicians, we rarely have the opportunity to work together, which made that time extra special. Having him and the rest of the group all together felt like being home for Christmas, and I hope those feelings of love and friendship and Wonder are felt by all who listen.”

Produced by Ben Johnson, Wonder features a fresh take on six holiday classics and new favorites. The stirring “O Holy Night” is a crowd favorite, while “The Night Before Christmas” features southern charm and country sensibilities. “Winter Wonderland” is a holiday classic included in which music lovers will adore HIGHROAD’s pleasing new arrangement.

Wonder track listing:

I Wonder as I Wander

The Night Before Christmas

Let Us Not Forget

Winter Wonderland

For the Beauty of the Earth

O Holy Night.

HIGHROAD is also celebrating the recent success of Somewhere I’m Going. This release earned the group five Absolutely Gospel Music Award nominations including Album of the Year. The group (with special guest Jason Crabb) performed its nominated song “Christ My Hope, My Glory” at the Awards Celebration on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. During the course of the evening, the group was awarded Country Song of the Year for the critically acclaimed single.

If you would like to interview HIGHROAD contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com

To purchase HIGHROADS music  click any of these icons or go to :

http://www.highroadmusic.com/

itunes_13_icon__my_version__by_sanchez901127-d8xeux8.png   Unknown-19

To connect with HIGHROAD just follow them on social media or their Website:

Facebook Round.png      Twitter round.png     Instagram.jpg       Youtube round.png      

For booking contact highroadmusic@gmail.com.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes