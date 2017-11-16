HIGHROAD NEW CHRISTMAS EP Wonder Hits Today

Nashville, Tenn – (November 16, 2017) – Award winning bluegrass/country fusion group HIGHROAD is excited to announce the release of a brand new Christmas EP just in time for the holidays. Entitled Wonder, this six selection EP features both original music and Christmas classics.

Sarah Davison said, “We are thrilled to share our new music with folks during this Christmas season. We hope it brings sentiments of hope, peace, and the joy that only comes with knowing Jesus.”

Lauren Conklin Johnson of HIGHROAD stated, “Christmas is about spending time with friends and family, and that’s what we did recording the new HIGHROAD Christmas album. My husband Ben produced it for us, and even though we are both musicians, we rarely have the opportunity to work together, which made that time extra special. Having him and the rest of the group all together felt like being home for Christmas, and I hope those feelings of love and friendship and Wonder are felt by all who listen.”

Produced by Ben Johnson, Wonder features a fresh take on six holiday classics and new favorites. The stirring “O Holy Night” is a crowd favorite, while “The Night Before Christmas” features southern charm and country sensibilities. “Winter Wonderland” is a holiday classic included in which music lovers will adore HIGHROAD’s pleasing new arrangement.

Wonder track listing:

I Wonder as I Wander

The Night Before Christmas

Let Us Not Forget

Winter Wonderland

For the Beauty of the Earth

O Holy Night.

HIGHROAD is also celebrating the recent success of Somewhere I’m Going. This release earned the group five Absolutely Gospel Music Award nominations including Album of the Year. The group (with special guest Jason Crabb) performed its nominated song “Christ My Hope, My Glory” at the Awards Celebration on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. During the course of the evening, the group was awarded Country Song of the Year for the critically acclaimed single.

