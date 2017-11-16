Susan Whisnant – Live Again!



Staff writer Matthew Lawson sat down with the incomparable Susan Whisnant to talk about her new album – Live Again

Matthew Lawson: You have a new solo project out called Live Again. How exciting. What is one thing you want the listener to know by the last note of the last song?

Susan Whisnant: I want people to realize that we serve a God that is faithful and His grace is sufficient for whatever we face. There’s a song for every situation on this project, and I hope it will help people heal, move on, gain strength and help find peace!

ML: You and Jeff have been married for 29 years. What is the “key” in your marriage, that has been your firm foundation?

SW: Well, without a doubt, the key to our marriage is a firm foundation in our Lord and Savior! No marriage is perfect, some may find that hard to believe, but it’s true! Without Christ at the center, I don’t know how marriages survive! We work together, eat togetherm always together and that can sometimes be tough, but we’re best friends!!

ML: What is your mission when you step on stage every week?

SW: Our mission is to encourage those that are discouraged, point the lost to Christ and hopefully present a concert that people will enjoy!

ML: The Whisnants have a brand new mainline project. What is your favorite song off that album and why?

SW: To pick my favorite is really a hard thing! “Keep Counting Stars” is the song that means a whole lot to me! So many people are standing on a promise that they KNOW God has made to them. The “wait” is not easy! But just like God fulfilled His promise to Abraham, He will do the same for me and you. We just need to “Keep Counting Stars!”

ML: Who are people who have invested in the Whisnants spiritually?

SW: I would have to say my parents, Roland and Carol Dry and Jeff’s parents, John and Betty Whisnant were the ones that prayed for us the most. They encouraged us and spoke life into us when we were discouraged or weary! Believe me, in the beginning those days were plenteous and still are at times. But God!

ML: What is your favorite bible verse right now?

SW: Psalms 91. The whole chapter! There is so much “provision” in this chapter for the Child of God! I’ve claimed this for me and my family.

ML: You have two boys, Austin and Ethan. They could be traveling the world doing other things but they choose to sing the Gospel with Mom and Dad. How does that make you feel as their mother?

SW: There are no words to describe how I feel about our boys, Austin and Ethan, still traveling with us! It’s the greatest honor in the world that they now want to minister with us. We now work together, and that’s a blessing. They are both a huge part of this ministry. They always have been, and we are thankful they still are.

ML: What has God been teaching you in this season of life?

SW: God has been teaching me to trust and to wait! I’m a very impatient person. I’ll admit it! But God is teaching me again and again that His timing is perfect!

ML: Weird question: What is your favorite coffee creamer?

SW: Oh my! International Delight White Chocolate Macadamia!

To find out more information on Susan and her new project as well as information on The Whisnants, visit them online at www.whisnants.com.