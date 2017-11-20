Monday – November 20, 2017

Gold City holds on to the #1 spot for a second consecutive week with their hit single “I Will Stand.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Love Is the Golden Rule” for an eighth week in a row. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Ivan Parker, Michael Combs, The Wisecarvers, and Gold City! Vote for your favorites this week!
Vote on the Chart Here
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
11
|I Will Stand
|Gold City
|
1(2)
|
2
|
2
|
24
|Hope For All Nations
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(9)
|
3
|
10
|
15
|Love Is the Golden Rule
|Michael English
|
3
|
4
|
6
|
9
|Moses & Elijah
|Perrys
|
4
|
5
|
3
|
21
|Give Me Jesus
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
2
|
6
|
4
|
12
|Hear the Word of the Lord
|Kingsmen
|
4
|
7
|
5
|
21
|Mysterious Ways
|Jason Crabb
|
5
|
8
|
7
|
14
|You’re About to Climb
|Collingsworth Family
|
5
|
9
|
12
|
13
|The Last Big Thing
|Kingdom Heirs
|
9
|
10
|
9
|
17
|This Thing Called Grace
|Talleys
|
9
|
11
|
19
|
12
|God’s Got a Better Plan
|Canton Junction
|
11
|
12
|
11
|
8
|The Coming of the Lord
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
11
|
13
|
20
|
5
|I Tell Them Jesus
|Hyssongs
|
13
|
14
|
13
|
6
|Doin’ What’s Right
|11th Hour
|
9
|
15
|
22
|
4
|A Little More Like You
|Ivan Parker
|
15
|
16
|
18
|
6
|Hallelujah Band
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
16
|
17
|
16
|
11
|Somewhere I’m Going
|HIGHROAD
|
15
|
18
|
25
|
8
|I Prayed Through It
|Susan Whisnant
|
18
|
19
|
17
|
17
|Prayer Is All I Need
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
16
|
20
|
15
|
13
|He Sees What We Don’t
|Bowling Sisters
|
4
|
21
|
26
|
7
|The Other Room
|Mark Bishop
|
21
|
22
|
14
|
13
|Tangled In the Middle
|Old Paths
|
11
|
23
|
23
|
5
|I Don’t Know How He Did It
|Doug Anderson
|
23
|
24
|
31
|
3
|If That’s What It Takes
|Isaacs
|
24
|
25
|
29
|
3
|Just When You Thought
|Joseph Habedank
|
25
|
26
|
8
|
24
|Still
|Greater Vision
|
3
|
27
|
37
|
2
|Thankful, So Thankful
|Triumphant
|
27
|
28
|
32
|
4
|Gonna Shout All Over Heaven
|Second Half Quartet
|
28
|
29
|
21
|
5
|You Can’t Make Old Friends
|Nelons (with Karen Peck)
|
21
|
30
|
24
|
5
|Our Song Will Be Jesus
|Lauren Talley
|
20
|
31
|
33
|
18
|Faith In a Great God
|Carolina Boys
|
11
|
32
|36
|
3
|Song of Moses
|Hoppers
|
32
|
33
|38
|
4
|Sing It Again
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
27
|
34
|
35
|
3
|Since I Laid My Burdens Down
|Steve Ladd
|
34
|
35
|
39
|
2
|He Can Take It
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
35
|
36
|
40
|
2
|Somebody Pray
|Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call
|
36
|
37
|
27
|
20
|Worship You Again
|Taylors
|
6
|
38
|
*
|
1
|He’s Never Moved
|Whisnants
|
27
|
39
|
**
|
20
|My Faith Still Holds
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
9
|
40
|
**
|
3
|I Trust the Cross
|Legacy Five
|
34
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.