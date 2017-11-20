Monday – November 20, 2017

Ad
November 20, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Gold City holds on to the #1 spot for a second consecutive week with their hit single “I Will Stand.”  Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Love Is the Golden Rule” for an eighth week in a row. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Ivan Parker, Michael CombsThe Wisecarvers, and Gold City! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
11
 I Will Stand Gold City
1(2)
2
2
24
 Hope For All Nations Karen Peck & New River
1(9)
3
10
15
 Love Is the Golden Rule Michael English
3
4
6
9
 Moses & Elijah Perrys
4
5
3
21
 Give Me Jesus Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
2
6
4
12
 Hear the Word of the Lord Kingsmen
4
7
5
21
 Mysterious Ways Jason Crabb
5
8
7
14
 You’re About to Climb Collingsworth Family
5
9
12
13
 The Last Big Thing Kingdom Heirs
9
10
9
17
 This Thing Called Grace Talleys
9
11
19
12
 God’s Got a Better Plan Canton Junction
11
12
11
8
 The Coming of the Lord Mylon Hayes Family
11
13
20
5
 I Tell Them Jesus Hyssongs
13
14
13
6
 Doin’ What’s Right 11th Hour
9
15
22
4
 A Little More Like You Ivan Parker
15
16
18
6
 Hallelujah Band Gaither Vocal Band
16
17
16
11
 Somewhere I’m Going HIGHROAD
15
18
25
8
 I Prayed Through It Susan Whisnant
18
19
17
17
 Prayer Is All I Need Wilburn & Wilburn
16
20
15
13
 He Sees What We Don’t Bowling Sisters
4
21
26
7
 The Other Room Mark Bishop
21
22
14
13
 Tangled In the Middle Old Paths
11
23
23
5
 I Don’t Know How He Did It Doug Anderson
23
24
31
3
 If That’s What It Takes Isaacs
24
25
29
3
 Just When You Thought Joseph Habedank
25
26
8
24
 Still Greater Vision
3
27
37
2
 Thankful, So Thankful Triumphant
27
28
32
4
 Gonna Shout All Over Heaven Second Half Quartet
28
29
21
5
 You Can’t Make Old Friends Nelons (with Karen Peck)
21
30
24
5
 Our Song Will Be Jesus Lauren Talley
20
31
33
18
 Faith In a Great God Carolina Boys
11
32
 36
3
 Song of Moses Hoppers
32
33
 38
4
 Sing It Again Jeff & Sheri Easter
27
34
35
3
 Since I Laid My Burdens Down Steve Ladd
34
35
39
2
 He Can Take It Brian Free & Assurance
35
36
40
2
 Somebody Pray Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call
36
37
27
20
 Worship You Again Taylors
6
38
*
1
 He’s Never Moved Whisnants
27
39
**
20
 My Faith Still Holds Mark Trammell Quartet
9
40
**
3
 I Trust the Cross Legacy Five
34
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

