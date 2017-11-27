Ad
Monday – November 27, 2017

November 27, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Gold City holds on to the #1 spot for a third consecutive week with their hit single “I Will Stand.”  Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Love Is the Golden Rule” for an ninth week in a row. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Ivan Parker, Michael CombsThe Wisecarvers, and Gold City! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
12
 I Will Stand Gold City
1(3)
2
4
10
 Moses & Elijah Perrys
2
3
3
16
 Love Is the Golden Rule Michael English
3
4
9
14
 The Last Big Thing Kingdom Heirs
4
5
5
22
 Give Me Jesus Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
2
6
6
13
 Hear the Word of the Lord Kingsmen
4
7
2
25
 Hope For All Nations Karen Peck & New River
1(9)
8
8
15
 You’re About to Climb Collingsworth Family
5
9
13
6
 I Tell Them Jesus Hyssongs
9
10
10
18
 This Thing Called Grace Talleys
9
11
11
13
 God’s Got a Better Plan Canton Junction
11
12
12
9
 The Coming of the Lord Mylon Hayes Family
11
13
14
7
 Doin’ What’s Right 11th Hour
9
14
20
14
 He Sees What We Don’t Bowling Family
4
15
15
5
 A Little More Like You Ivan Parker
15
16
16
7
 Hallelujah Band Gaither Vocal Band
16
17
17
12
 Somewhere I’m Going HIGHROAD
15
18
18
9
 I Prayed Through It Susan Whisnant
18
19
7
22
 Mysterious Ways Jason Crabb
5
20
24
4
 If That’s What It Takes Isaacs
20
21
21
8
 The Other Room Mark Bishop
21
22
22
14
 Tangled In the Middle Old Paths
11
23
23
6
 I Don’t Know How He Did It Doug Anderson
23
24
29
6
 You Can’t Make Old Friends Nelons (with Karen Peck)
21
25
25
4
 Just When You Thought Joseph Habedank
25
26
19
18
 Prayer Is All I Need Wilburn & Wilburn
16
27
27
3
 Thankful, So Thankful Triumphant
27
28
28
5
 Gonna Shout All Over Heaven Second Half Quartet
28
29
35
3
 He Can Take It Brian Free & Assurance
29
30
30
6
 Our Song Will Be Jesus Lauren Talley
20
31
26
25
 Still Greater Vision
3
32
 32
4
 Song of Moses Hoppers
32
33
 33
5
 Sing It Again Jeff & Sheri Easter
27
34
34
4
 Since I Laid My Burdens Down Steve Ladd
34
35
40
4
 I Trust the Cross Legacy Five
34
36
36
3
 Somebody Pray Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call
36
37
38
2
 He’s Never Moved Whisnants
37
38
**
3
 When God Speaks Misty Freeman
36
39
31
19
 Faith In a Great God Carolina Boys
11
40
**
3
 Let the Church Rise LeFevre Quartet
30
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

