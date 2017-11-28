Karen Peck and New River Receive GRAMMY® Nomination with Hope For All Nations for Best Roots Gospel Album

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (November 28, 2017) – The multi-award winning Gospel group Karen Peck and New River were honored to receive their fifth career GRAMMY® nomination this morning. The group’s latest Daywind Records release, Hope For All Nations, was announced as a nominee for Best Roots Gospel Album this morning.

Karen Peck stated, “We are so thankful to the Lord for giving us the desires of our hearts to sing His music. There are no words to describe how grateful we are to be receiving this GRAMMY® nomination for Hope For All Nations! We worked very hard and are very passionate about this album. We want to thank Ed Leonard, Scott Godsey, Rick Shelton, and everyone at Daywind Music. Also we want to thank our Producer, Wayne Haun, for pushing us and for making every anointed song speak for itself with love and conviction. We pray that Hope For All Nations will touch lives all over the world. Jesus is our only HOPE.”

This is the ground-breaking progressive group’s fifth career GRAMMY® Award nomination. The group was previously nominated in 2016 for Pray Now (Best Roots Gospel Album), 2011 for Live at Oak Tree (Best Southern/Country/Bluegrass Gospel Album), 2009 for Ephesians One (Best Southern/Country/Gospel Album), and 2008 for Journey of Joy (Best Southern/Country/Gospel Album).

Produced by Wayne Haun (Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Collingsworth Family), Hope For All Nations features a bevy of country-tinged and progressive flavored Gospel songs. The title cut, “Hope For All Nations,” has become the longest running #1 song of the year on the AbsolutelyGospel.com Top 40 Weekly Chart, logging an impressive nine weeks in the top spot.

The lead single also produced a powerful short-form video that was filmed on the shores of Roatan, Honduras. The video can be viewed on the group’s Facebook by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/Karen PeckNR/videos/1015547697731959 6/.

The 60th GRAMMY® Awards will take place at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28, 2018. The telecast will be broadcast live on CBS at 7:30 p.m. EST.

About Karen Peck and New River

Five-time Grammy-nominated and six-time Dove Award-winning family group Karen Peck and New River are no doubt the most popular mixed group in Gospel Music. They are a music powerhouse in the industry. With hit after hit and multiple number one songs, they are one of the most sought after groups today. Karen is known for her country flair and for having possibly the finest soprano voice in any genre of music. Karen was also recipient of the Susan Unthank Memorial Award, an award given by Absolutely Gospel Music only to women who have excelled in their work in a man’s world. Karen had a feature role in the hit movie “Joyful Noise”, starring Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah. New River’s hit song “Four Days Late” has become a classic in Gospel music. The group members include Karen Peck Gooch, Susan Peck Jackson, Ricky Braddy, Kari Gooch, and Matthew Gooch.

