“In the beginning God” The first phrase of The Bible establishes God only existed. From there God reveals His eternal plan. The Almighty God of all creation who gave us the ability to choose to love & obey or sin & rebel.
Then at His appointed time “God Came Down” in the flesh. Jesus, the babe in the manger, the Son of God, God of Heaven came to earth. As beautiful & joyous the first Christmas was. The reason and meaning for Christmas is suddenly God came to earth on that Christmas morning. So Jesus would die on the cross for our sins and rise again. One day soon, suddenly He’ll come again, without warning.
Then all the redeemed will spend eternity around the throne of Jesus Christ, The King of Kings and Lord of Lords!
I pray all of my fellow servants of Jesus Christ experience the Real meaning of Christmas like never before.
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.
The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.
On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.
