“In the beginning God” The first phrase of The Bible establishes God only existed. From there God reveals His eternal plan. The Almighty God of all creation who gave us the ability to choose to love & obey or sin & rebel.

Then at His appointed time “God Came Down” in the flesh. Jesus, the babe in the manger, the Son of God, God of Heaven came to earth. As beautiful & joyous the first Christmas was. The reason and meaning for Christmas is suddenly God came to earth on that Christmas morning. So Jesus would die on the cross for our sins and rise again. One day soon, suddenly He’ll come again, without warning.

Then all the redeemed will spend eternity around the throne of Jesus Christ, The King of Kings and Lord of Lords!

I pray all of my fellow servants of Jesus Christ experience the Real meaning of Christmas like never before.

Merry Christmas!!

“The Positive Cowboy”

Jim Sheldon

Putting God First Ministry