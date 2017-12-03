Merry Christmas To All

As we rapidly approach Christmas Day, I want to say a big MERRY CHRISTMAS to you all. May God’s blessings overtake you and bring you great JOY!

I love this time of year. Everyone seems to be happy. There are lots of smiles and joy. We are all rushing around. We seem to be busier than usual, but we don’t seem to mind. It’s fun! We celebrate. We have parties. We sing (which I happen to LOVE). We eat WAY TOO much food. Everyone makes their favorite cookies, cakes and pies! We exchange gifts. So many festivities to enjoy. We play Christmas music. We go to Messiah Sing-a-longs. It is so Wonderful! We drink hot cocoa with candy canes as stirrers. Every family has their special traditions. What a wonderful, beautiful time of year. I am so thankful for this Season. In the midst of all the great fun let’s remember the Reason we Celebrate. His Name is Jesus. He came to us that we might have Abundant Life (John 10:10). This scripture reminds us why we rejoice:

“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”

‭‭Isaiah‬ ‭9:6‬ ‭KJV‬‬

Enjoy every party, laugh until your sides hurt, eat too much, smile often, share joy, play Christmas songs too loud and remember why. Remember why we celebrate!

We can rejoice because Jesus came that we might have life!

MERRY CHRISTMAS

Can somebody say “Amen?”

Blessings!

