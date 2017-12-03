What A Gift—What Can Compare?

Thanks be unto God for His Unspeakable Gift. II Cor. 9:15

We search for weeks and sometimes months to find that perfect gift for someone who means so much to us. We want to know the pleasure that comes from knowing our gift was one that was anticipated and longed for by that special someone. This particular time of year-Christmas-is when we especially go all out in our search for a gift that will bring happiness and joy to the life it touches.

For so many years of time, God planned and perfected the one gift that He could give to all mankind to bring them into right standing with Him. He had created Adam and Eve that He might have someone to commune and walk with, but when they sinned it severed the relationship that God intended to have with His creation. Down through the ages, there were blood sacrifices of animals that atoned for our sins, but there was not a permanent or perfect sacrifice until Jesus came-God’s Unspeakable Gift.

When God’s Spirit overshadowed the Virgin Mary and she birthed His Son into the world on that first Christmas night, He (Jesus) would walk on this earth that he had spoken into existence with His Father (God). He would begin His 33+ years of life in Bethlehem and complete His earthly journey at Golgotha. During those years He would hunger like man, thirst like man, tire like man, hurt like man and be tempted like man. Only one thing would be different. He would be victorious over sin and the grave. Hebrews 4:15 says, “For we have not a high priest which cannot be touched by our infirmities but was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin.”

The Old Testament saints prayed for God to send the Messiah that had been promised to deliver them and that was what He did on that first Christmas morning. And now we celebrate the fulfillment of that promise every year. He sent His Son Jesus-the perfect Lamb, the perfect Gift, the perfect Sacrifice.

Jesus is the perfect gift for every man, woman, boy and girl. He brings joy and pleasure to all who trust and live for Him. He will never disappoint you and will be your constant companion through life. He brings comfort in sorrow, hope in despair, peace in strife, and life in death. He was God’s Unspeakable Gift to the world on that first Christmas morning.

Father, at this Christmas season, please help me to realize the price Heaven paid to give the gift of your Son to the world. Amen

