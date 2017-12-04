Monday – December 4, 2017

Ad
December 4, 2017

December 4, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Gold City holds on to the #1 spot for a fourth consecutive week with their hit single “I Will Stand.”  Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Love Is the Golden Rule” for a 10th week in a row. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Ivan Parker, Michael CombsThe Wisecarvers, and The Perrys! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
13
 I Will Stand Gold City
1(4)
2
3
17
 Love Is the Golden Rule Michael English
2
3
2
11
 Moses & Elijah Perrys
2
4
4
15
 The Last Big Thing Kingdom Heirs
4
5
12
10
 The Coming of the Lord Mylon Hayes Family
5
6
9
7
 I Tell Them Jesus Hyssongs
6
7
5
23
 Give Me Jesus Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
2
8
13
8
 Doin’ What’s Right 11th Hour
8
9
10
19
 This Thing Called Grace Talleys
9
10
7
25
 Hope For All Nations Karen Peck & New River
1(9)
11
8
16
 You’re About to Climb Collingsworth Family
5
12
11
14
 God’s Got a Better Plan Canton Junction
11
13
6
14
 Hear the Word of the Lord Kingsmen
4
14
18
10
 I Prayed Through It Susan Whisnant
14
15
15
6
 A Little More Like You Ivan Parker
15
16
16
8
 Hallelujah Band Gaither Vocal Band
16
17
27
4
 Thankful, So Thankful Triumphant
17
18
14
15
 He Sees What We Don’t Bowling Sisters
4
19
17
13
 Somewhere I’m Going HIGHROAD
15
20
25
5
 Just When You Thought Joseph Habedank
20
21
20
5
 If That’s What It Takes Isaacs
20
22
29
4
 He Can Take It Brian Free & Assurance
22
23
19
23
 Mysterious Ways Jason Crabb
5
24
21
9
 The Other Room Mark Bishop
21
25
24
7
 You Can’t Make Old Friends Nelons (with Karen Peck)
21
26
26
19
 Prayer Is All I Need Wilburn & Wilburn
16
27
22
15
 Tangled In the Middle Old Paths
11
28
23
7
 I Don’t Know How He Did It Doug Anderson
23
29
28
6
 Gonna Shout All Over Heaven Second Half Quartet
28
30
34
5
 Since I Laid My Burdens Down Steve Ladd
30
31
32
5
 Song of Moses Hoppers
31
32
 33
6
 Sing It Again Jeff & Sheri Easter
27
33
 37
3
 He’s Never Moved Whisnants
33
34
30
7
 Our Song Will Be Jesus Lauren Talley
20
35
31
26
 Still Greater Vision
3
36
**
21
 My Faith Will Hold Mark Trammell Quartet
9
37
**
10
 All My Reasons Are You Cana’s Voice
26
38
39
20
 Faith In a Great God Carolina Boys
11
39
38
4
 When God Speaks Misty Freeman
36
40
35
5
 I Trust the Cross Legacy Five
34
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

