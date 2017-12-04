Monday – December 4, 2017

Gold City holds on to the #1 spot for a fourth consecutive week with their hit single “I Will Stand.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Love Is the Golden Rule” for a 10th week in a row. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Ivan Parker, Michael Combs, The Wisecarvers, and The Perrys! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
13
|I Will Stand
|Gold City
|
1(4)
|
2
|
3
|
17
|Love Is the Golden Rule
|Michael English
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
11
|Moses & Elijah
|Perrys
|
2
|
4
|
4
|
15
|The Last Big Thing
|Kingdom Heirs
|
4
|
5
|
12
|
10
|The Coming of the Lord
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
5
|
6
|
9
|
7
|I Tell Them Jesus
|Hyssongs
|
6
|
7
|
5
|
23
|Give Me Jesus
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
2
|
8
|
13
|
8
|Doin’ What’s Right
|11th Hour
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
19
|This Thing Called Grace
|Talleys
|
9
|
10
|
7
|
25
|Hope For All Nations
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(9)
|
11
|
8
|
16
|You’re About to Climb
|Collingsworth Family
|
5
|
12
|
11
|
14
|God’s Got a Better Plan
|Canton Junction
|
11
|
13
|
6
|
14
|Hear the Word of the Lord
|Kingsmen
|
4
|
14
|
18
|
10
|I Prayed Through It
|Susan Whisnant
|
14
|
15
|
15
|
6
|A Little More Like You
|Ivan Parker
|
15
|
16
|
16
|
8
|Hallelujah Band
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
16
|
17
|
27
|
4
|Thankful, So Thankful
|Triumphant
|
17
|
18
|
14
|
15
|He Sees What We Don’t
|Bowling Sisters
|
4
|
19
|
17
|
13
|Somewhere I’m Going
|HIGHROAD
|
15
|
20
|
25
|
5
|Just When You Thought
|Joseph Habedank
|
20
|
21
|
20
|
5
|If That’s What It Takes
|Isaacs
|
20
|
22
|
29
|
4
|He Can Take It
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
22
|
23
|
19
|
23
|Mysterious Ways
|Jason Crabb
|
5
|
24
|
21
|
9
|The Other Room
|Mark Bishop
|
21
|
25
|
24
|
7
|You Can’t Make Old Friends
|Nelons (with Karen Peck)
|
21
|
26
|
26
|
19
|Prayer Is All I Need
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
16
|
27
|
22
|
15
|Tangled In the Middle
|Old Paths
|
11
|
28
|
23
|
7
|I Don’t Know How He Did It
|Doug Anderson
|
23
|
29
|
28
|
6
|Gonna Shout All Over Heaven
|Second Half Quartet
|
28
|
30
|
34
|
5
|Since I Laid My Burdens Down
|Steve Ladd
|
30
|
31
|
32
|
5
|Song of Moses
|Hoppers
|
31
|
32
|33
|
6
|Sing It Again
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
27
|
33
|37
|
3
|He’s Never Moved
|Whisnants
|
33
|
34
|
30
|
7
|Our Song Will Be Jesus
|Lauren Talley
|
20
|
35
|
31
|
26
|Still
|Greater Vision
|
3
|
36
|
**
|
21
|My Faith Will Hold
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
9
|
37
|
**
|
10
|All My Reasons Are You
|Cana’s Voice
|
26
|
38
|
39
|
20
|Faith In a Great God
|Carolina Boys
|
11
|
39
|
38
|
4
|When God Speaks
|Misty Freeman
|
36
|
40
|
35
|
5
|I Trust the Cross
|Legacy Five
|
34
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
