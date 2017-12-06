The Collingsworth Family Earns First GRAMMY® Nomination

Nashville, TN (Nov. 29, 2017) – StowTown Records artist The Collingsworth Family was elated to earn their first GRAMMY® nomination for the upcoming 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards®. Their project, The Best of The Collingsworth Family – Volume 1, is nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album.

“What an unexpected honor for the Recording Academy to nominate this project among the top 5 in its Best Roots Gospel Album category,” exclaimed Phil Collingsworth, Sr. “Along this journey of ministry, sometimes the Lord allows quite unexpected moments of encouragement which seem to confirm ‘you are on the right track,’ and today was one of those moments for The Collingsworth Family.”

The Best of The Collingsworth Family – Volume 1 and Volume 2 are available at all digital and retail outlets. Also available at Christian music retail stores is their most recent release, That Day Is Coming, which is a live DVD recording that showcases the amazing talent and passion of The Collingsworth Family. All of these are distributed by Sony/Provident Distribution.

The Recording Academy will present the GRAMMY Awards® on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, live from Madison Square Garden in New York and broadcast on CBS beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

ABOUT THE COLLINGSWORTH FAMILY:

Family group and acclaimed musicians, The Collingsworth Family, are one of Gospel Music’s most beloved artists. As highly accomplished musicians, Phil & Kim Collingsworth, along with their children, Brooklyn (Blair), Courtney (Metz), Phillip and Olivia, have mesmerized audiences all over the world. In addition to singing, the family impresses with their instrumental power: Kim on the piano, Brooklyn and Courtney both on violin, and Phil, Sr. on the trumpet. The Collingsworth Family has been honored by both fans and industry peers alike. Awards and nominations have been bestowed upon them from the Gospel Music Association, the Singing News Fan Awards, and most recently, the Grammy committee. But accolades and awards are not what drive this family’s ministry. Phil & Kim’s entire purpose is to give the talent God has loaned them back to their Creator as a sacrifice of praise.

http://www.thecollingsworthfamily.com

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Rambo McGuire, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.

LINK:

www.stowtownrecords.com