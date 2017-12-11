Monday – December 11, 2017

Ad
December 11, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Michael English scores his first #1 from his latest Daywind Records recording with the title cut and hit single “Love Is the Golden Rule.”  Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Love Is the Golden Rule” for a 11th week in a row. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, Ivan ParkerThe Wisecarvers, and The Perrys! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
18
 Love Is the Golden Rule Michael English
1
2
1
15
 I Will Stand Gold City
1(4)
3
5
11
 The Coming of the Lord Mylon Hayes Family
3
4
4
16
 The Last Big Thing Kingdom Heirs
4
5
3
12
 Moses & Elijah Perrys
3
6
6
8
 I Tell Them Jesus Hyssongs
6
7
17
5
 Thankful, So Thankful Triumphant
7
8
8
9
 Doin’ What’s Right 11th Hour
8
9
7
24
 Give Me Jesus Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
2
10
20
6
 Just When You Thought Joseph Habedank
10
11
10
26
 Hope For All Nations Karen Peck & New River
1(9)
12
14
11
 I Prayed Through It Susan Whisnant
12
13
16
9
 Hallelujah Band Gaither Vocal Band
13
14
15
7
 A Little More Like You Ivan Parker
14
15
9
20
 This Thing Called Grace Talleys
9
16
12
15
 God’s Got a Better Plan Canton Junction
11
17
22
5
 He Can Take It Brian Free & Assurance
17
18
19
14
 Somewhere I’m Going HIGHROAD
15
19
21
6
 If That’s What It Takes Isaacs
19
20
13
15
 Hear the Word of the Lord Kingsmen
4
21
11
17
 You’re About to Climb Collingsworth Family
5
22
32
7
 Sing It Again Jeff & Sheri Easter
22
23
18
16
 He Sees What We Don’t Bowling Sisters
4
24
23
24
 Mysterious Ways Jason Crabb
5
25
24
10
 The Other Room Mark Bishop
21
26
30
6
 Since I Laid My Burdens Down Steve Ladd
26
27
31
6
 Song of Moses Hoppers
27
28
28
8
 I Don’t Know How He Did It Doug Anderson
23
29
34
8
 Our Song Will Be Jesus Lauren Talley
20
30
25
8
 You Can’t Make Old Friends Nelons (with Karen Peck)
21
31
40
6
 I Trust the Cross Legacy Five
31
32
 27
16
 Tangled In the Middle Old Paths
11
33
 *
1
 Clouds Erwins
33
34
*
1
 Present In the Presence of the King Guardians
34
35
33
4
 He’s Never Moved Whisnants
33
36
39
5
 When God Speaks Misty Freeman
36
37
29
7
 Gonna Shout All Over Heaven Second Half Quartet
28
38
38
21
 Faith In a Great God Carolina Boys
11
39
37
11
 All My Reasons Are You Cana’s Voice
26
40
**
4
 Somebody Pray Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call
36
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

