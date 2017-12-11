Monday – December 11, 2017

Michael English scores his first #1 from his latest Daywind Records recording with the title cut and hit single “Love Is the Golden Rule.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Love Is the Golden Rule” for a 11th week in a row. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, Ivan Parker, The Wisecarvers, and The Perrys! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
2
|
18
|Love Is the Golden Rule
|Michael English
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
15
|I Will Stand
|Gold City
|
1(4)
|
3
|
5
|
11
|The Coming of the Lord
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
16
|The Last Big Thing
|Kingdom Heirs
|
4
|
5
|
3
|
12
|Moses & Elijah
|Perrys
|
3
|
6
|
6
|
8
|I Tell Them Jesus
|Hyssongs
|
6
|
7
|
17
|
5
|Thankful, So Thankful
|Triumphant
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
9
|Doin’ What’s Right
|11th Hour
|
8
|
9
|
7
|
24
|Give Me Jesus
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
2
|
10
|
20
|
6
|Just When You Thought
|Joseph Habedank
|
10
|
11
|
10
|
26
|Hope For All Nations
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(9)
|
12
|
14
|
11
|I Prayed Through It
|Susan Whisnant
|
12
|
13
|
16
|
9
|Hallelujah Band
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
7
|A Little More Like You
|Ivan Parker
|
14
|
15
|
9
|
20
|This Thing Called Grace
|Talleys
|
9
|
16
|
12
|
15
|God’s Got a Better Plan
|Canton Junction
|
11
|
17
|
22
|
5
|He Can Take It
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
14
|Somewhere I’m Going
|HIGHROAD
|
15
|
19
|
21
|
6
|If That’s What It Takes
|Isaacs
|
19
|
20
|
13
|
15
|Hear the Word of the Lord
|Kingsmen
|
4
|
21
|
11
|
17
|You’re About to Climb
|Collingsworth Family
|
5
|
22
|
32
|
7
|Sing It Again
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
22
|
23
|
18
|
16
|He Sees What We Don’t
|Bowling Sisters
|
4
|
24
|
23
|
24
|Mysterious Ways
|Jason Crabb
|
5
|
25
|
24
|
10
|The Other Room
|Mark Bishop
|
21
|
26
|
30
|
6
|Since I Laid My Burdens Down
|Steve Ladd
|
26
|
27
|
31
|
6
|Song of Moses
|Hoppers
|
27
|
28
|
28
|
8
|I Don’t Know How He Did It
|Doug Anderson
|
23
|
29
|
34
|
8
|Our Song Will Be Jesus
|Lauren Talley
|
20
|
30
|
25
|
8
|You Can’t Make Old Friends
|Nelons (with Karen Peck)
|
21
|
31
|
40
|
6
|I Trust the Cross
|Legacy Five
|
31
|
32
|27
|
16
|Tangled In the Middle
|Old Paths
|
11
|
33
|*
|
1
|Clouds
|Erwins
|
33
|
34
|
*
|
1
|Present In the Presence of the King
|Guardians
|
34
|
35
|
33
|
4
|He’s Never Moved
|Whisnants
|
33
|
36
|
39
|
5
|When God Speaks
|Misty Freeman
|
36
|
37
|
29
|
7
|Gonna Shout All Over Heaven
|Second Half Quartet
|
28
|
38
|
38
|
21
|Faith In a Great God
|Carolina Boys
|
11
|
39
|
37
|
11
|All My Reasons Are You
|Cana’s Voice
|
26
|
40
|
**
|
4
|Somebody Pray
|Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call
|
36
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
