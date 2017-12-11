Sonlite Records Announces Addition Of Three Bridges

Ad
Arden, NC (December 11, 2017) Gospel music powerhouse trio Three Bridges has signed with Sonlite Records marking a reunion for the acclaimed singing group and award winning label.

Sonlite was the first label home for Three Bridges where the group achieved their first two #1 songs, “In The Sky”, April 2006 and “A Little Song Coming On”, June 2007. Three Bridges has since gone on to become a multi-award winning, internationally touring trio sharing their ministry of the Good News of Christ.

Chris White, founder of Sonlite Records says, “After a ten year separation, it’s good to be working with Three Bridges again.Their style, vocal talent and genuine personalities are contagious. We have had a lot of success together in the past and are looking for the same this time. We’re excited!”

Elliott McCoy of Three Bridges adds, “When wisdom and expertise join forces with creativity and passion, lives are forever changed and God is truly glorified. That is exactly what is going to happen now that Sonlite Records and Three Bridges have officially united! God has been preparing Three Bridges for this partnership for many years. Stay tuned, the best of Three Bridges is yet to come!”

Three Bridges is currently reviewing songs for their new Sonlite Records release due out in summer, 2018.

