Lindsey Graham Featured Artist For Northcliffe Christmas Spectacular

Estero, Fla. – (December 12, 2017) – Gospel music soloist and instrumentalist Lindsey Graham ushered in the sounds of the season this weekend. The promising artist was the featured guest for the Northcliffe Christmas Spectacular in Spring Hill, Florida this past weekend.

Lindsey said,”It was an honor to be part of this Christmas Spectacular! It proved to be an enriching collaboration with the Northcliffe Music Ministry team, and I can only hope for more opportunities like this in the future.”

As the featured guest, Lindsey shared 30 minutes of Christmas music with a special duet of “I’ll Be Home with Bells On” with her dad, Greg Graham. Lindsey then joined the Celebration Choir and Christmas Band of Northcliffe Baptist Church to present an arousing finale, Exceeding Great Joy, under the musical direction of worship pastor Ron Threadgill. Senior pastor and emcee Jerry Waugh provided insight into the life of Christ with rich moments of laughter during his original skit, “A P.C. Christmas.” A great time was had by all in this annual Christmas Spectacular.

Lindsey recently release of her latest recording. Entitled Believe, the new project from the acclaimed vocalist released earlier this year during the National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Believe is a collection of Gospel-centric songs that shows off Lindsey’s impressive classically trained vocals and striking vocal range. Believe continues to see Graham stretch her musical wings and embrace the sounds the church has come to love for many years.

