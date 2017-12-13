Crossroads Music Adds to Writer Staff

Arden, NC (December 13, 2017) Crossroads Music and it’s publishing divisions welcome two new writers to their creative team. Debbie Davis of Savannah MO. and Bev Herrema of Littleton CO.

“We always keep our ears open for quality writers, and have seen Debbie and Bev’s name coming through our office as they co-write with our staff writers,” states Greg Bentley, Director of Publishing. “We are excited to announce agreements with both Debbie and Bev to bring them into our family of writers and look forward to what the future holds for our publishing catalogs.”

Debbie shares, “I feel so blessed to join the Crossroads family of writers! I’m excited to begin this new journey with Greg and the amazing team at Crossroads. My heart is overfilled with joy at this new opportunity and I’m ready for good things to come!”

And Bev adds, ” I’m so excited and honored to be joining the Crossroads family! ‘The place God calls you to is the place where your deep gladness and the world’s deep hunger meet.’ – Frederick Buechner”

Bev and Debbie will be joining Dove Award-winning writers Dixie Phillips and Sharon Phillips, along with well-known veterans Sandy Knight, Mark Bishop, Ray Scarbrough, Karen Gillespie, Donna Ulisse, Regina Walden, Rodney Birch, Jeff Treece and our young writers Amber Eppinette, Matthew Lawson, Joshua Jordan and the Wisecarvers.

To obtain songs for your next recording, contact Greg Bentley at Greg.Bentley@crossroadsmusic. com or visit ChrisWhiteMusicPublishing.com online.

