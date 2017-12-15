REVIEW: Master’s Voice – Walk Worthy

Producer: Jeff Collins

Record Label: Sonlite Records/Crossroads Music Group

Website: www.mastersvoice.com

Master’s voice has just released a new project, Walk Worthy, through Crossroads Music Group. This is an absolutely amazing project and is just another one to add to the great repertoire of Crossroads for 2017. Let’s dive right in.

The album begins with the country-infused “He Saw Me.” This is a great concert opener. Speaking about a time of circumstance yet magnifying the eye of Christ during the “fire,” this song is sure to lead the listener to reflect on the goodness of God and His son Jesus.

“Love Goes A Mighty Long Way” is a Dianne Wilkinson/Joseph Habedank co-write with a biblical perspective and jazzy tune. One might find this similar to “Footprints on the Water” by Gold City, musically. As with any Dianne song, you have a biblical lyric with an exquisite melody. This is an incredible song that is sure to bring the crowd to their feet rejoicing and clapping along.

“One Day Longer” is another great song from the pen of Habedank: “I wanna live one day longer than her, I wanna stay a little stronger than her.” These are the lyrics of a prayer to God from a man who has met an elderly lady who is beginning to slip away through dementia or Alzheimers. This is a great radio release choice indeed.

“Lift Up Your Hands When You Can’t” is a great progressive song written from the perspective from a friend helping a friend with a spiritually broken heart. This is sure to bring tears to the eyes traveling down the road in the morning with coffee in their cup-holder and a phone waiting on the doctor’s news. It is an amazing song. “I’ll lift up your hands when you can’t” is one of the significant lyrics heard in 2017.

Producer Jeff Collins did a wonderful song producing this project with a fresh feel. This is one of the best projects in the history of Master’s Voice, if not the best over all. Great job, guys.

Track Listing:

He Saw Me

Another One Like Him

Love Goes a Mighty Long Way

One Day Longer

Yes He Did, Yes He Does, Yes He Will

Without You I Haven’t Got a Prayer

More Than Enough

Sowing the Good Seed

Do What Jesus Did

Burdens Are Lifted at Calvary

Where My Savior Is

Life Up Your Hands When You Can’t

