Merry Christmas to everyone. It has been a busy last quarter of 2017 for The Walkers. Normally when October hits things tend to start slowing down, but this year has not been the norm. In the month of October we traveled 8,500 miles. During the entire summer tour we only traveled 10,000 miles so we were on the move.

We had two trips in consecutive weeks to start the month of October in Michigan. The next two weeks saw us in Arkansas and Virginia and the last weekend we sang in our hometown. November saw us with a heavy schedule as well. After spending the first weekend in central Florida the next weekend we were in Kentucky. The final two weekends we were in North Carolina, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

We had a great Thanksgiving and we trust you did as well. We spent the week of Thanksgiving with friends in Pennsylvania and did a Black Friday Concert with Pennsylvania’s own Randy Simpson. We had a great turnout with the church being nearly filled to capacity. We always have a blast when we sing with Randy and we are usually able to coax him in to helping us out on a song or two.

December is a bit busier this year than normal but we are taking most of the month off. We have a busy year planned next year and I’ll go into some of the details of our 2018 plans next month. However I will say that we are planning on doing our first Christmas album at some point next year with a Christmas Tour in the works for mid-November to mid-December.

Our latest radio song, “Holy Spirit Flow Through Me” is doing very well on radio. In November it became our 6th consecutive charting song coming in at #89 on SGN Scoops. We are thankful and blessed that radio has been so good to us over the past few years. According to Vonda at Hey Y’all Media the song moved up in December so we are waiting to see where it landed this month.

Our new website is now up and ready and it was definitely worth the wait. Jonathan at Haus of Jaydale did a phenomenal job on the design. We are proud of it and hope you’ll go check it out at thewalkersonline.com . Remember you can always keep up with us at facebook.com/walkerministries and you can follow us at twitter.com/walkersmusic . Until next month we pray you have a great and safe Christmas season.

Hello Absolutely Gospel Readers,