Monday – December 18, 2017

Michael English spends a second week at #1 with the hit single “Love Is the Golden Rule.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Love Is the Golden Rule” for a 12th week in a row. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, Ivan Parker, The Wisecarvers, and The Perrys! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
19
|Love Is the Golden Rule
|Michael English
|
1(2)
|
2
|
4
|
17
|The Last Big Thing
|Kingdom Heirs
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
12
|The Coming of the Lord
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
13
|Moses & Elijah
|Perrys
|
3
|
5
|
6
|
9
|I Tell Them Jesus
|Hyssongs
|
5
|
6
|
2
|
16
|I Will Stand
|Gold City
|
1(4)
|
7
|
7
|
6
|Thankful, So Thankful
|Triumphant
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
10
|Doin’ What’s Right
|11th Hour
|
8
|
9
|
13
|
10
|Hallelujah Band
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
9
|
10
|
10
|
7
|Just When You Thought
|Joseph Habedank
|
10
|
11
|
15
|
21
|This Thing Called Grace
|Talleys
|
9
|
12
|
12
|
12
|I Prayed Through It
|Susan Whisnant
|
12
|
13
|
17
|
6
|He Can Take It
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
13
|
14
|
14
|
8
|A Little More Like You
|Ivan Parker
|
14
|
15
|
9
|
25
|Give Me Jesus
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
2
|
16
|
16
|
16
|God’s Got a Better Plan
|Canton Junction
|
11
|
17
|
19
|
7
|If That’s What It Takes
|Isaacs
|
17
|
18
|
18
|
15
|Somewhere I’m Going
|HIGHROAD
|
15
|
19
|
22
|
8
|Sing It Again
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
19
|
20
|
11
|
27
|Hope For All Nations
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(9)
|
21
|
30
|
9
|You Can’t Make Old Friends
|Nelons (with Karen Peck)
|
21
|
22
|
20
|
16
|Hear the Word of the Lord
|Kingsmen
|
4
|
23
|
23
|
17
|He Sees What We Don’t
|Bowling Sisters
|
4
|
24
|
21
|
18
|You’re About to Climb
|Collingsworth Family
|
5
|
25
|
25
|
11
|The Other Room
|Mark Bishop
|
21
|
26
|
26
|
7
|Since I Laid My Burdens Down
|Steve Ladd
|
26
|
27
|
27
|
7
|Song of Moses
|Hoppers
|
27
|
28
|
28
|
9
|I Don’t Know How He Did It
|Doug Anderson
|
23
|
29
|
29
|
9
|Our Song Will Be Jesus
|Lauren Talley
|
20
|
30
|
34
|
2
|Present In the Presence of the King
|Guardians
|
30
|
31
|
31
|
7
|I Trust the Cross
|Legacy Five
|
31
|
32
|35
|
5
|He’s Never Moved
|Whisnants
|
32
|
33
|33
|
2
|Clouds
|Erwins
|
33
|
34
|
36
|
6
|When God Speaks
|Misty Freeman
|
34
|
35
|
24
|
25
|Mysterious Ways
|Jason Crabb
|
5
|
36
|
**
|
5
|Let the Church Rise
|LeFevre Quartet
|
36
|
37
|
37
|
8
|Gonna Shout All Over Heaven
|Second Half Quartet
|
28
|
38
|
*
|
1
|I Believe He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
38
|
39
|
*
|
1
|When the Prodigal Comes Home
|Tribute
|
39
|
40
|
40
|
6
|Somebody Pray
|Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call
|
36
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
