Dr. Tim Hill Participates In Christmas Celebration

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – December 21, 2017 – Singer, songwriter and General Overseer of the Church of God, Dr. Tim Hill, recently participated in the Christmas Celebration at the Church of God International Offices in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Among others celebrating, three of the great songwriters in Southern Gospel Music gathered on stage to perform for the audience. Dr. Tim Hill (“He’s Still In The Fire,” “In The Midst Of It All”), Aaron Wilburn (“Four Days Late,” “What A Beautiful Day For The Lord To Come Again”), and Daryl Williams (“Glory To God In The Highest,” “Freedom Band”) all performed together as a highlight of the Celebration.

Also performing was NBC’s Sing Off! Finalists the Voices of Lee as representatives of the university’s acclaimed music department.

Dr. Hill commented, “It was great to have Aaron Wilburn, Daryl Williams and Voices of Lee at the recent Christmas Chapel Service at Church of God International Offices. Such an inspiring 90 minutes of great songs, inspirational stories and classic Aaron Wilburn humor made for a great start of the Christmas Season for our entire team.”

If you would like to interview Tim Hill contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

To purchase Tim Hill’s music click any of these icons or go to :

http://bishoptimhill.com/ products/

To connect with Dr. Tim Hill just follow him on social media or his Website:

####

About Dr. Timothy Hill

Dr. Timothy Hill currently serves as General Overseer of the Church of God headquartered in Cleveland, Tennessee. He has also served as the Director of World Missions, First Assistant General Overseer; Second Assistant General Overseer; Secretary General of the Executive Committee at the International Offices of the Church of God; Chairman of the Executive Council of the Church of God; and as Administrative Bishop for the Church of God in Southern Ohio and Oklahoma.

Hill graduated from Lee University, Cleveland, Tennessee, in 1987, and received a Doctorate of Divinity from the Church of God Theological Seminary, Cleveland, Tennessee, in 2006.

Hill has released several books including The Amos Paradigm (Life At The Speed Of Favor) and Beyond the Mist, which has also been translated into Spanish. He has authored five books of sermons and written 150 gospel songs over the past 32 years. Many of his songs have been recorded by the nation’s top artists in gospel music. Hill is the author of the number one song, “He’s Still in the Fire,” which was voted as Song of the Year by Gospel Voice Magazine.

For Publicity Contact – AG Publicity – info@agpublicity.com – 615- 545-5315