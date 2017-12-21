Ad
News Ticker

Dr. Tim Hill Participates In Christmas Celebration

December 21, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – December 21, 2017 – Singer, songwriter and General Overseer of the Church of God, Dr. Tim Hill, recently participated in the Christmas Celebration at the Church of God International Offices in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Among others celebrating, three of the great songwriters in Southern Gospel Music gathered on stage to perform for the audience. Dr. Tim Hill (“He’s Still In The Fire,” “In The Midst Of It All”), Aaron Wilburn (“Four Days Late,” “What A Beautiful Day For The Lord To Come Again”), and Daryl Williams (“Glory To God In The Highest,” “Freedom Band”) all performed together as a highlight of the Celebration.

Also performing was NBC’s Sing Off! Finalists the Voices of Lee as representatives of the university’s acclaimed music department.

Dr. Hill commented, “It was great to have Aaron Wilburn, Daryl Williams and Voices of Lee at the recent Christmas Chapel Service at Church of God International Offices. Such an inspiring 90 minutes of great songs, inspirational stories and classic Aaron Wilburn humor made for a great start of the Christmas Season for our entire team.”

If you would like to interview Tim Hill contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

To purchase Tim Hill’s music  click any of these icons or go to :

http://bishoptimhill.com/products/

itunes_13_icon__my_version__by_sanchez901127-d8xeux8.png   Unknown-19

To connect with Dr. Tim Hill just follow him on social media or his Website:

Facebook Round.png      Twitter round.png    

####

About Dr. Timothy Hill

Dr. Timothy Hill currently serves as General Overseer of the Church of God headquartered in Cleveland, Tennessee. He has also served as the Director of World Missions, First Assistant General Overseer; Second Assistant General Overseer; Secretary General of the Executive Committee at the International Offices of the Church of God; Chairman of the Executive Council of the Church of God; and as Administrative Bishop for the Church of God in Southern Ohio and Oklahoma.

Hill graduated from Lee University, Cleveland, Tennessee, in 1987, and received a Doctorate of Divinity from the Church of God Theological Seminary, Cleveland, Tennessee, in 2006.

Hill has released several books including The Amos Paradigm (Life At The Speed Of Favor) and Beyond the Mist, which has also been translated into Spanish. He has authored five books of sermons and written 150 gospel songs over the past 32 years. Many of his songs have been recorded by the nation’s top artists in gospel music. Hill is the author of the number one song, “He’s Still in the Fire,” which was voted as Song of the Year by Gospel Voice Magazine.

For Publicity Contact – AG Publicity – info@agpublicity.com – 615-545-5315

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes