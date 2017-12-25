Monday – December 25, 2017

Ad
December 25, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Michael English spends a third week at #1 with the hit single “Love Is the Golden Rule.”  Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Love Is the Golden Rule” for a 13th week in a row. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, Ivan ParkerThe Wisecarvers, and The Perrys! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
20
 Love Is the Golden Rule Michael English
1(3)
2
2
18
 The Last Big Thing Kingdom Heirs
2
3
3
13
 The Coming of the Lord Mylon Hayes Family
3
4
4
14
 Moses & Elijah Perrys
3
5
5
10
 I Tell Them Jesus Hyssongs
5
6
6
17
 I Will Stand Gold City
1(4)
7
7
7
 Thankful, So Thankful Triumphant
7
8
8
11
 Doin’ What’s Right 11th Hour
8
9
9
11
 Hallelujah Band Gaither Vocal Band
9
10
10
8
 Just When You Thought Joseph Habedank
10
11
11
22
 This Thing Called Grace Talleys
9
12
12
13
 I Prayed Through It Susan Whisnant
12
13
13
7
 He Can Take It Brian Free & Assurance
13
14
14
9
 A Little More Like You Ivan Parker
14
15
15
26
 Give Me Jesus Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
2
16
16
17
 God’s Got a Better Plan Canton Junction
11
17
17
8
 If That’s What It Takes Isaacs
17
18
18
16
 Somewhere I’m Going HIGHROAD
15
19
19
9
 Sing It Again Jeff & Sheri Easter
19
20
201
28
 Hope For All Nations Karen Peck & New River
1(9)
21
21
10
 You Can’t Make Old Friends Nelons (with Karen Peck)
21
22
22
17
 Hear the Word of the Lord Kingsmen
4
23
23
18
 He Sees What We Don’t Bowling Sisters
4
24
22
19
 You’re About to Climb Collingsworth Family
5
25
25
12
 The Other Room Mark Bishop
21
26
26
8
 Since I Laid My Burdens Down Steve Ladd
26
27
27
8
 Song of Moses Hoppers
27
28
28
10
 I Don’t Know How He Did It Doug Anderson
23
29
29
10
 Our Song Will Be Jesus Lauren Talley
20
30
30
3
 Present In the Presence of the King Guardians
30
31
31
8
 I Trust the Cross Legacy Five
31
32
 32
6
 He’s Never Moved Whisnants
32
33
 33
3
 Clouds Erwins
33
34
34
7
 When God Speaks Misty Freeman
34
35
35
26
 Mysterious Ways Jason Crabb
5
36
36
6
 Let the Church Rise LeFevre Quartet
36
37
37
9
 Gonna Shout All Over Heaven Second Half Quartet
28
38
38
2
 I Believe He’s Alive Bowling Family
38
39
39
2
 When the Prodigal Comes Home Tribute
39
40
40
7
 Somebody Pray Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call
36
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

