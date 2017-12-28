“Miggie” Lewis Passes Away

Lincolnton, GA (Dec. 26, 2017) – Ms. Nannie Omega “Miggie” Lewis, 91, of The Lewis Family entered into rest on Tuesday, December 26, 2017, after a recent illness. One of the original members of the family lovingly referred to as the First Family of Bluegrass Gospel Music, The Lewis Family, Miggie spent 58 years traveling and singing with her parents, siblings, nieces and nephews during their nearly six decade career.Visitation will be from 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at Rees Funeral Home, 195 N. Peachtree St., Lincolnton, Georgia.

The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017 at Hephzibah Baptist Church (Lincolnton, Georgia) with Rev. Allen Danner and Rev. Alan Quarles officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Rev. Steve Snider officiating.

Miggie was the oldest of eight children of Pop and Mom Lewis and although she never married or had children of her own, Miggie was never alone. Her parents lived with her until their passing. She was always surrounded by a great number of family members as well as thousands of Lewis Family fans. Miggie loved the music her family sang, loved spreading the ‘news’ to her family and friends, and staying an active part of their lives.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Restoration of the Lewis Family Homeplace, P.O. Box 160, Lincolnton, GA 30817.