REVIEW: Tim Hill – Portrait of Heritage

Producer: Johnny Minick

Record Label: Independent

Website: www.bishoptimhill.com

Tim Hill has just released his new project. Let’s dive in, immediately.

“Camp Medley” is the first track on the project and rightfully so. An intricate arrangement of several hymns including: “Battlefield,” “O, I Want To See Him,” “I’ll Live In Glory,” and “Heaven’s Jubilee” is a great away to kick off the new project.

“I’m Just Changing Mountains” is an incredible song with a country flavor and inspiring lyric. “I’m not in a valley, I’m just changing mountains. I only see this trial as the way that leads me there” speaks for itself. It’s an amazing song and great single choice.

“I’m Looking Forward to Looking Back” is another great song. This song relays a message bringing the listener to the throne of Heaven and recalling the many blessings of God in the believer’s lifetime, comparing thankfulness with the many wonders of Heaven. “I’m Dying To Tell You I Love You” is the best song on the entire project bringing us back to Calvary where Jesus’ crucifixion spoke to all humanity with an eternal action of true love. Comparing the love of this world to what love really is, this song can easily be a number one song.

Tim has released one of the most lyrically packed projects of 2017. What a great way to end the year for Jesus Christ. Well done, Tim!

Track Listing:

Campmeeting Medley

I’m Just Changing Mountains

Until You’ve Known the Love

I’m Looking Forward to Looking Back

One More Hallelujah

Settle the Score

A Miracle On the Other Side of the Mountain

I Want to Know More About My Lord

I’m Dying to Tell You I Love You

He’s Still In the Fire

An Audience of One

READER RATING:

[Total: 1 Average: 5/5]