It’s become almost an annual tradition for Karen Peck & New River to take the #1 Song of the Year, and 2017 is no different. The group’s 9-week run in the top spot with “Hope For All Nations” was enough to take the crown this year as well. The chart saw a total of 17 songs reach the #1 spot by 13 different artists. Only four artists shot multiple songs to the top spot – Karen Peck & New River (“Hope For All Nations” and “I Choose Christ”), Tribute (“God of the Storms” and “Never Forsaken”), Bowling Family (“Mourning Into Dancing” and “Praise God He’s Alive”) and Jim Brady Trio (“God Is With Me” and “Homesick For Heaven”).

Top 100 Songs of 2017

Songs with an asterisk (*) denote #1 songs this year.

RANK SONG ARTIST 1 Hope For All Nations* Karen Peck & New River 2 God of the Storms* Tribute 3 Praise God He’s Alive* Bowling Family 4 I Choose Christ* Karen Peck & New River 5 Chain Breaker* Triumphant 6 Still Greater Vision 7 Ain’t No Bones 11th Hour 8 God Is With Me* Jim Brady Trio 9 Give Me Jesus Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 10 It Still Takes the Blood* Freemans 11 Gotta Get to Jesus* Collingsworth Family 12 I Will Stand* Gold City 13 He Will Carry You* Brian Free & Assurance 14 Here He Comes Joseph Habedank 15 Love Is the Golden Rule* Michael English 16 Homesick For Heaven* Jim Brady Trio 17 Mysterious Ways Jason Crabb 18 In the Hands of a Carpenter Legacy Five 19 More Than Enough Jeff & Sheri Easter 20 Rocks Isaacs 21 Cry No More Perrys 22 If I Shout Jason Crabb 23 When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace Nelons 24 Let the Hallelujahs Ring Hyssongs 25 He’s Still Alive Erwins 26 There Is Coming a Day Talleys 27 Joy In the House Whisnants 28 He Sees What We Don’t Bowling Sisters 29 I Hear a Song Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote) 30 Living Proof Wilburn & Wilburn 31 Worship You Again Taylors 32 Still Legacy Five 33 They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do) Kingsmen 34 You’re About to Climb Collingsworth Family 35 This Thing Called Grace Talleys 36 Never Forsaken* Tribute 37 Put It Into God’s Hands Browders 38 He Was There LeFevre Quartet 39 Because of Calvary Lore Family 40 Someone’s Listenin’* Jeff & Sheri Easter 41 Jesus Built This Church On Love Pruitt Family 42 Give It to Jesus Amber Nelon Thompson 43 My Faith Still Holds Mark Trammell Quartet 44 He Welcomes the Beggar 11th Hour 45 Hear the Word of the Lord Kingsmen 46 The Last Big Thing Kingdom Heirs 47 God’s Got a Better Plan Canton Junction 48 It Was Jesus Wisecarvers 49 Moses & Elijah Perrys 50 Prayer Is All I Need Wilburn & Wilburn 51 Never Will I Ever Again Greater Vision 52 Mourning Into Dancing* Bowling Family 53 The Coming of the Lord Mylon Hayes Family 54 For the Record McKameys 55 Only Faith Can See Erwins 56 Already In Canaan Land Mark Trammell Quartet 57 Joshua Led God’s Children Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 58 Never Made a Promise Kingdom Heirs 59 The One In the Water Inspirations 60 Faith In a Great God Carolina Boys 61 Doin’ What’s Right 11th Hour 62 We Are Not Ashamed Taylors 63 Treasures In Heaven Carolina Boys 64 It Was Finished On the Cross Sisters 65 Heavenly Father Cana’s Voice 66 Somewhere I’m Going HIGHROAD 67 Hallelujah Band Gaither Vocal Band 68 Tangled In the Middle Old Paths 69 I Tell Them Jesus Hyssongs 70 Beautiful Ever After Zane & Donna King 71 Life Is Good Hoppers 72 Packin’ Up Guardians 73 When He Was On the Cross Canton Junction 74 I Prayed Through It Susan Whisnant 75 Here I Stand Amazed Kingsmen 76 Lead Them to Jesus Ball Brothers 77 Sometimes God Allows Adam Crabb 78 It’s Not a Problem For the Answer Mylon Hayes Family 79 A Day In the Life of Jesus Misty Freeman 80 Don’t You Think You Ought to Worship Me Wisecarvers 81 Unbreak the World Hoskins Family 82 A Little More Like You Ivan Parker 83 Somebody’s Miracle Brian Free & Assurance 84 O the Blood Gordon Mote 85 Little White Church House Doug Anderson 86 I’d Rather Have Jesus Blackwood Brothers 87 I Love You This Much Whisnants 88 Working On a Building Gaither Vocal Band 89 Holy Spirit Come Soul’d Out 90 What All the Shoutin’s About Inspirations 91 God Is Always Good Amber Nelon Thompson 92 We Are Broken HIGHROAD 93 That’s When It’s Time to Pray Mark Bishop 94 Just When You Thought Joseph Habedank 95 Plain & Simple Wisecarvers 96 You Can’t Make Old Friends Nelons (with Karen Peck) 97 Thankful, So Thankful Triumphant 98 The Other Room Mark Bishop 99 Power In the Blood Gordon Mote 100 Walk My Way Ivan Parker

Karen Peck & New River was also the most played artist of the year after taking two songs to the #1 spot and claiming the most weeks in the top position (totaling 16 weeks at #1). Last year’s #1 most played artist, 11th Hour makes a strong showing as the second most played artist of the year despite never reaching the #1 spot with hits like “Ain’t No Bones,” “Doin’ What’s Right,” and “He Welcomes the Beggar.” Rounding out the top 5 were Tribute, Jim Brady Trio, and Bowling Family.

Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2017

RANK ARTIST 1 Karen Peck & New River 2 11th Hour 3 Tribute 4 Jim Brady Trio 5 Bowling Family 6 Collingsworth Family 7 Jason Crabb 8 Greater Vision 9 Jeff & Sheri Easter 10 Triumphant 11 Legacy Five 12 Kingsmen 13 Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 14 Brian Free & Assurance 15 The Perrys 16 The Talleys 17 Wilburn & Wilburn 18 The Erwins 19 The Hyssongs 20 Kingdom Heirs 21 The Nelons 22 Joseph Habedank 23 The Taylors 24 The Wisecarvers 25 Mark Trammell Quartet