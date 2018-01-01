It’s become almost an annual tradition for Karen Peck & New River to take the #1 Song of the Year, and 2017 is no different. The group’s 9-week run in the top spot with “Hope For All Nations” was enough to take the crown this year as well. The chart saw a total of 17 songs reach the #1 spot by 13 different artists. Only four artists shot multiple songs to the top spot – Karen Peck & New River (“Hope For All Nations” and “I Choose Christ”), Tribute (“God of the Storms” and “Never Forsaken”), Bowling Family (“Mourning Into Dancing” and “Praise God He’s Alive”) and Jim Brady Trio (“God Is With Me” and “Homesick For Heaven”).
Top 100 Songs of 2017
Songs with an asterisk (*) denote #1 songs this year.
RANK
|SONG
|ARTIST
1
|Hope For All Nations*
|Karen Peck & New River
2
|God of the Storms*
|Tribute
3
|Praise God He’s Alive*
|Bowling Family
4
|I Choose Christ*
|Karen Peck & New River
5
|Chain Breaker*
|Triumphant
6
|Still
|Greater Vision
7
|Ain’t No Bones
|11th Hour
8
|God Is With Me*
|Jim Brady Trio
9
|Give Me Jesus
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
10
|It Still Takes the Blood*
|Freemans
11
|Gotta Get to Jesus*
|Collingsworth Family
12
|I Will Stand*
|Gold City
13
|He Will Carry You*
|Brian Free & Assurance
14
|Here He Comes
|Joseph Habedank
15
|Love Is the Golden Rule*
|Michael English
16
|Homesick For Heaven*
|Jim Brady Trio
17
|Mysterious Ways
|Jason Crabb
18
|In the Hands of a Carpenter
|Legacy Five
19
|More Than Enough
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
20
|Rocks
|Isaacs
21
|Cry No More
|Perrys
22
|If I Shout
|Jason Crabb
23
|When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace
|Nelons
24
|Let the Hallelujahs Ring
|Hyssongs
25
|He’s Still Alive
|Erwins
26
|There Is Coming a Day
|Talleys
27
|Joy In the House
|Whisnants
28
|He Sees What We Don’t
|Bowling Sisters
29
|I Hear a Song
|Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
30
|Living Proof
|Wilburn & Wilburn
31
|Worship You Again
|Taylors
32
|Still
|Legacy Five
33
|They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do)
|Kingsmen
34
|You’re About to Climb
|Collingsworth Family
35
|This Thing Called Grace
|Talleys
36
|Never Forsaken*
|Tribute
37
|Put It Into God’s Hands
|Browders
38
|He Was There
|LeFevre Quartet
39
|Because of Calvary
|Lore Family
40
|Someone’s Listenin’*
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
41
|Jesus Built This Church On Love
|Pruitt Family
42
|Give It to Jesus
|Amber Nelon Thompson
43
|My Faith Still Holds
|Mark Trammell Quartet
44
|He Welcomes the Beggar
|11th Hour
45
|Hear the Word of the Lord
|Kingsmen
46
|The Last Big Thing
|Kingdom Heirs
47
|God’s Got a Better Plan
|Canton Junction
48
|It Was Jesus
|Wisecarvers
49
|Moses & Elijah
|Perrys
50
|Prayer Is All I Need
|Wilburn & Wilburn
51
|Never Will I Ever Again
|Greater Vision
52
|Mourning Into Dancing*
|Bowling Family
53
|The Coming of the Lord
|Mylon Hayes Family
54
|For the Record
|McKameys
55
|Only Faith Can See
|Erwins
56
|Already In Canaan Land
|Mark Trammell Quartet
57
|Joshua Led God’s Children
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
58
|Never Made a Promise
|Kingdom Heirs
59
|The One In the Water
|Inspirations
60
|Faith In a Great God
|Carolina Boys
61
|Doin’ What’s Right
|11th Hour
62
|We Are Not Ashamed
|Taylors
63
|Treasures In Heaven
|Carolina Boys
64
|It Was Finished On the Cross
|Sisters
65
|Heavenly Father
|Cana’s Voice
66
|Somewhere I’m Going
|HIGHROAD
67
|Hallelujah Band
|Gaither Vocal Band
68
|Tangled In the Middle
|Old Paths
69
|I Tell Them Jesus
|Hyssongs
70
|Beautiful Ever After
|Zane & Donna King
71
|Life Is Good
|Hoppers
72
|Packin’ Up
|Guardians
73
|When He Was On the Cross
|Canton Junction
74
|I Prayed Through It
|Susan Whisnant
75
|Here I Stand Amazed
|Kingsmen
76
|Lead Them to Jesus
|Ball Brothers
77
|Sometimes God Allows
|Adam Crabb
78
|It’s Not a Problem For the Answer
|Mylon Hayes Family
79
|A Day In the Life of Jesus
|Misty Freeman
80
|Don’t You Think You Ought to Worship Me
|Wisecarvers
81
|Unbreak the World
|Hoskins Family
82
|A Little More Like You
|Ivan Parker
83
|Somebody’s Miracle
|Brian Free & Assurance
84
|O the Blood
|Gordon Mote
85
|Little White Church House
|Doug Anderson
86
|I’d Rather Have Jesus
|Blackwood Brothers
87
|I Love You This Much
|Whisnants
88
|Working On a Building
|Gaither Vocal Band
89
|Holy Spirit Come
|Soul’d Out
90
|What All the Shoutin’s About
|Inspirations
91
|God Is Always Good
|Amber Nelon Thompson
92
|We Are Broken
|HIGHROAD
93
|That’s When It’s Time to Pray
|Mark Bishop
94
|Just When You Thought
|Joseph Habedank
95
|Plain & Simple
|Wisecarvers
96
|You Can’t Make Old Friends
|Nelons (with Karen Peck)
97
|Thankful, So Thankful
|Triumphant
98
|The Other Room
|Mark Bishop
99
|Power In the Blood
|Gordon Mote
100
|Walk My Way
|Ivan Parker
Karen Peck & New River was also the most played artist of the year after taking two songs to the #1 spot and claiming the most weeks in the top position (totaling 16 weeks at #1). Last year’s #1 most played artist, 11th Hour makes a strong showing as the second most played artist of the year despite never reaching the #1 spot with hits like “Ain’t No Bones,” “Doin’ What’s Right,” and “He Welcomes the Beggar.” Rounding out the top 5 were Tribute, Jim Brady Trio, and Bowling Family.
Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2017
RANK
|ARTIST
1
|Karen Peck & New River
2
|11th Hour
3
|Tribute
4
|Jim Brady Trio
5
|Bowling Family
6
|Collingsworth Family
7
|Jason Crabb
8
|Greater Vision
9
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
10
|Triumphant
11
|Legacy Five
12
|Kingsmen
13
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
14
|Brian Free & Assurance
15
|The Perrys
16
|The Talleys
17
|Wilburn & Wilburn
18
|The Erwins
19
|The Hyssongs
20
|Kingdom Heirs
21
|The Nelons
22
|Joseph Habedank
23
|The Taylors
24
|The Wisecarvers
25
|Mark Trammell Quartet
