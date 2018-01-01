Ad
Top 100 Songs of 2017

January 1, 2018

It’s become almost an annual tradition for Karen Peck & New River to take the #1 Song of the Year, and 2017 is no different. The group’s 9-week run in the top spot with “Hope For All Nations” was enough to take the crown this year as well. The chart saw a total of 17 songs reach the #1 spot by 13 different artists. Only four artists shot multiple songs to the top spot – Karen Peck & New River (“Hope For All Nations” and “I Choose Christ”), Tribute (“God of the Storms” and “Never Forsaken”), Bowling Family (“Mourning Into Dancing” and “Praise God He’s Alive”) and Jim Brady Trio (“God Is With Me” and “Homesick For Heaven”).

Songs with an asterisk (*) denote #1 songs this year.
RANK
 SONG ARTIST
1
 Hope For All Nations* Karen Peck & New River
2
 God of the Storms* Tribute
3
 Praise God He’s Alive* Bowling Family
4
 I Choose Christ* Karen Peck & New River
5
 Chain Breaker* Triumphant
6
 Still Greater Vision
7
 Ain’t No Bones 11th Hour
8
 God Is With Me* Jim Brady Trio
9
 Give Me Jesus Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
10
 It Still Takes the Blood* Freemans
11
 Gotta Get to Jesus* Collingsworth Family
12
 I Will Stand* Gold City
13
 He Will Carry You* Brian Free & Assurance
14
 Here He Comes Joseph Habedank
15
 Love Is the Golden Rule* Michael English
16
 Homesick For Heaven* Jim Brady Trio
17
 Mysterious Ways Jason Crabb
18
 In the Hands of a Carpenter Legacy Five
19
 More Than Enough Jeff & Sheri Easter
20
 Rocks Isaacs
21
 Cry No More Perrys
22
 If I Shout Jason Crabb
23
 When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace Nelons
24
 Let the Hallelujahs Ring Hyssongs
25
 He’s Still Alive Erwins
26
 There Is Coming a Day Talleys
27
 Joy In the House Whisnants
28
 He Sees What We Don’t Bowling Sisters
29
 I Hear a Song Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
30
 Living Proof Wilburn & Wilburn
31
 Worship You Again Taylors
32
 Still Legacy Five
33
 They Don’t Know (What the Lord Can Do) Kingsmen
34
 You’re About to Climb Collingsworth Family
35
 This Thing Called Grace Talleys
36
 Never Forsaken* Tribute
37
 Put It Into God’s Hands Browders
38
 He Was There LeFevre Quartet
39
 Because of Calvary Lore Family
40
 Someone’s Listenin’* Jeff & Sheri Easter
41
 Jesus Built This Church On Love Pruitt Family
42
 Give It to Jesus Amber Nelon Thompson
43
 My Faith Still Holds Mark Trammell Quartet
44
 He Welcomes the Beggar 11th Hour
45
 Hear the Word of the Lord Kingsmen
46
 The Last Big Thing Kingdom Heirs
47
 God’s Got a Better Plan Canton Junction
48
 It Was Jesus Wisecarvers
49
 Moses & Elijah Perrys
50
 Prayer Is All I Need Wilburn & Wilburn
51
 Never Will I Ever Again Greater Vision
52
 Mourning Into Dancing* Bowling Family
53
 The Coming of the Lord Mylon Hayes Family
54
 For the Record McKameys
55
 Only Faith Can See Erwins
56
 Already In Canaan Land Mark Trammell Quartet
57
 Joshua Led God’s Children Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
58
 Never Made a Promise Kingdom Heirs
59
 The One In the Water Inspirations
60
 Faith In a Great God Carolina Boys
61
 Doin’ What’s Right 11th Hour
62
 We Are Not Ashamed Taylors
63
 Treasures In Heaven Carolina Boys
64
 It Was Finished On the Cross Sisters
65
 Heavenly Father Cana’s Voice
66
 Somewhere I’m Going HIGHROAD
67
 Hallelujah Band Gaither Vocal Band
68
 Tangled In the Middle Old Paths
69
 I Tell Them Jesus Hyssongs
70
 Beautiful Ever After Zane & Donna King
71
 Life Is Good Hoppers
72
 Packin’ Up Guardians
73
 When He Was On the Cross Canton Junction
74
 I Prayed Through It Susan Whisnant
75
 Here I Stand Amazed Kingsmen
76
 Lead Them to Jesus Ball Brothers
77
 Sometimes God Allows Adam Crabb
78
 It’s Not a Problem For the Answer Mylon Hayes Family
79
 A Day In the Life of Jesus Misty Freeman
80
 Don’t You Think You Ought to Worship Me Wisecarvers
81
 Unbreak the World Hoskins Family
82
 A Little More Like You Ivan Parker
83
 Somebody’s Miracle Brian Free & Assurance
84
 O the Blood Gordon Mote
85
 Little White Church House Doug Anderson
86
 I’d Rather Have Jesus Blackwood Brothers
87
 I Love You This Much Whisnants
88
 Working On a Building Gaither Vocal Band
89
 Holy Spirit Come Soul’d Out
90
 What All the Shoutin’s About Inspirations
91
 God Is Always Good Amber Nelon Thompson
92
 We Are Broken HIGHROAD
93
 That’s When It’s Time to Pray Mark Bishop
94
 Just When You Thought Joseph Habedank
95
 Plain & Simple Wisecarvers
96
 You Can’t Make Old Friends Nelons (with Karen Peck)
97
 Thankful, So Thankful Triumphant
98
 The Other Room Mark Bishop
99
 Power In the Blood Gordon Mote
100
 Walk My Way Ivan Parker

Karen Peck & New River was also the most played artist of the year after taking two songs to the #1 spot and claiming the most weeks in the top position (totaling 16 weeks at #1). Last year’s #1 most played artist, 11th Hour makes a strong showing as the second most played artist of the year despite never reaching the #1 spot with hits like “Ain’t No Bones,” “Doin’ What’s Right,” and “He Welcomes the Beggar.” Rounding out the top 5 were TributeJim Brady Trio, and Bowling Family.

Top 25 Most Played Artists of 2017

RANK
 ARTIST
1
 Karen Peck & New River
2
 11th Hour
3
 Tribute
4
 Jim Brady Trio
5
 Bowling Family
6
 Collingsworth Family
7
 Jason Crabb
8
 Greater Vision
9
 Jeff & Sheri Easter
10
 Triumphant
11
 Legacy Five
12
 Kingsmen
13
 Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
14
 Brian Free & Assurance
15
 The Perrys
16
 The Talleys
17
 Wilburn & Wilburn
18
 The Erwins
19
 The Hyssongs
20
 Kingdom Heirs
21
 The Nelons
22
 Joseph Habedank
23
 The Taylors
24
 The Wisecarvers
25
 Mark Trammell Quartet
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

