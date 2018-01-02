Chris states, “Being a “quartet” man at heart, it’s hard to imagine myself as anything else. I am beyond honored to have the opportunity to climb back on The Kingsmen bus and reunite with this strong 61-year legacy. I want to thank Ray Dean and Brandon Reese and the rest of The Kingsmen for their friendship and welcoming me back to The Kingsmen family. What a joy it will be to see old friends I haven’t seen in two years and most importantly sharing with people the message of the gospel thru song! I am looking forward to great things from the Lord and the opportunity to make more life-changing music with this wonderful ministry.”

Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.



The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.



On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.