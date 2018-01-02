Tara Younce, Daughter of George Younce, Passes Away

According to Ernie Haase’s Facebook page:

Last night (12-31-17) at around 9:20pm our Tara went home to be with the Lord.

We can’t begin to imagine the joyful celebration as she was greeted by her Daddy, her sister Dana and Jesus Himself. We were right there beside her as the angels carried her peacefully home.

Thank you for your prayers for this family. Through tears and broken hearts we praise our Father for the Miracle for Tara. He healed Tara, raised her up to walk into a new life free, whole and eternal.”