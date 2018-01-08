Ad
Monday – January 8, 2018

January 8, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Kingdom Heirs take over the #1 spot this week with their hit single “The Last Big Thing.”  Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Love Is the Golden Rule” for a 15th week in a row. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, Ivan ParkerThe Wisecarvers, and Griffith Family! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
20
 The Last Big Thing Kingdom Heirs
1
2
1
22
 Love Is the Golden Rule Michael English
1(4)
3
3
15
 The Coming of the Lord Mylon Hayes Family
3
4
4
16
 Moses & Elijah Perrys
3
5
10
10
 Just When You Though Joseph Habedank
5
6
20
30
 Hope For All Nations Karen Peck & New River
1(9)
7
5
12
 I Tell Them Jesus Hyssongs
5
8
8
13
 Doin’ What’s Right 11th Hour
8
9
6
19
 I Will Stand Gold City
1(4)
10
13
9
 He Can Take It Brian Free & Assurance
10
11
9
13
 Hallelujah Band Gaither Vocal Band
9
12
19
11
 Sing It Again Jeff & Sheri Easter
12
13
12
15
 I Prayed Through It Susan Whisnant
12
14
17
10
 If That’s What It Takes Isaacs
14
15
7
9
 Thankful, So Thankful Triumphant
7
16
14
11
 A Little More Like You Ivan Parker
14
17
21
12
 You Can’t Make Old Friends Nelons (with Karen Peck)
17
18
32
8
 He’s Never Moved Whisnants
18
19
33
5
 Clouds Erwins
19
20
11
24
 This Thing Called Grace Talleys
9
21
27
10
 Song of Moses Hoppers
21
22
18
18
 Somewhere I’m Going HIGHROAD
15
23
30
5
 Present In the Presence of the King Guardians
23
24
29
12
 Our Song Will Be Jesus Lauren Talley
20
25
*
1
 Prodigals Steeles
25
26
28
12
 I Don’t Know How He Did It Doug Anderson
23
27
26
10
 Since I Laid My Burdens Down Steve Ladd
26
28
34
9
 When God Speaks Misty Freeman
28
29
40
8
 Somebody Pray Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call
29
30
31
10
 I Trust the Cross Legacy Five
30
31
39
4
 When the Prodigal Comes Home Tribute
31
32
 *
1
 Living For Eternity McKameys
32
33
 24
21
 You’re About to Climb Collingsworth Family
5
34
22
19
 Hear the Word of the Lord Kingsmen
4
35
*
1
 Grateful Amber Nelon Thompson
35
36
*
1
 We Are Christians Inspirations
36
37
35
28
 Mysterious Ways Jason Crabb
5
38
16
19
 God’s Got a Better Plan Canton Junction
11
39
15
28
 Give Me Jesus Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
2
40
37
11
 Gonna Shout All Over Heaven Second Half Quartet
28
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

