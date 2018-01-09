The Walkers Announce Release of Journey Into the Unknown

Perry, FL . – (January 9, 2018) – The Walkers are excited to announce the release of a new book. Entitled Journey Into the Unknown, the book is the latest from group member Geneva Walker.

We read in the Bible about the experiences of those who walked through the Red Sea, wandered in the wilderness, built big ships, were thrown into the Lion’s den, became fishers of men, and much more. The one thing they had in common was they walked into a journey that was unknown to them. But God knew the way. He was always there to lead these travelers in the right direction. God is still leading today. Inside this book, you will find a few of the steps needed to have a successful journey into the unknown.

Geneva states, “I am really excited about this book. I hope that it blesses and encourages everyone who reads it.”

Journey Into the Unknown is available now from The Walkers. It can be found at concert and ministry events and through Amazon.com.

The Walkers are also pleased to announce the unveiling of the group’s brand new website. The site was designed and completed by Haus of Jaydale. The site has been in the works for a while.

Billy Walker states, “Jonathan did an outstanding job for us on this project. It took a bit longer than we had anticipated, but it was definitely worth the wait.”

Site designer Jonathan Dale Cox says, “From my time on CMT’s Can You Duet and working in the music industry in Nashville, I have never met a family like The Walkers and Billy Walker. While not everyone’s heart in the music industry is always in the right place, you can rest assured The Walkers are the real and genuine deal. I’ve not only found an amazing client in The Walkers but a mighty and true friendship. I am thrilled and excited to have designed and published The Walkers beautiful home on the web.”

The Walkers invite you to learn more about their family and ministry by checking out this newly designed site at www.thewalkersonline.com. From ordering their latest album Legacy to signing up for their e-newsletter, for all things Walker visit their site today.



If you would like to interview The Walkers contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com

To purchase The Walkers music go to : https://www.thewalkersonline. com/store

To purchase Geneva Walker’s book go to Amazon

To connect with The Walkers just follow them on social media or their Website:

If you would like to book The Walkers for your church or concert event contact them at walker4christ@gmail.com.

For all current tour information visit The Walkers page on Gospel Gigs.