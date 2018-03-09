Ad
News Ticker

Order My Steps

March 9, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Karen Harding 0

Karen Harding

Now, more than ever, we need to make sure we are walking in God’s plan and will!

I want to go where He wants me to go! I want to hear His voice!

Each day I pray that He will cover me, lead me and guide me.

Sometimes it’s inconvenient. Sometimes it is not easy. But, it is always worth it!!
I believe in God connections. God does not make mistakes! We don’t meet people by accident. God always has a purpose.

You may not know, right then, why you met the person. It may be for you. It may be for them. You may not know why for years, or, you may never know why.
I know a Missionary that was in Africa. She was washing dishes. The Lord told her to go out on the front porch and start waving her arms. I know, you’re thinking this is so weird. But, she obeyed God. She walked out on her porch and started waving her arms. After a few minutes, a car drove by and drove by slowly just staring at her. The Lord told her she could go inside. She just went on about her life. Years later she was in The U.S. speaking at a church. A man walked up to her and said “ do you remember when you were in Africa waving your arms on the front porch”…he relayed the story. She said “Yes, I remember” he went on to tell her that it was him in that car driving by. He had told the Lord “if You are real, I want to come around the next corner and see a woman waving her arms on her front porch.” Well, there she was, waving her arms. He became a believer after that! God nudged her and she obeyed! It may not make sense to you, but God knows!! It’s our job to be obedient!

Just remember God orders your steps!

If we are willing and obedient God can put us in places that can be life changing.
Be available. Say “yes” to that little God nudge! Take the risk! Be bold!
It’s exciting. It’s a wonderful life!

I want to be the person that says “Yes, Lord”. Can God trust us to be His hands and feet on this earth? How wonderful to walk in a place of obedience. There are surprises and rewards when we trust God’s plan!

“Order my steps in thy word: and let not any iniquity have dominion over me.”
‭‭Psalms‬ ‭119:133‬ ‭KJV‬‬

Make this your prayer. Seek Him daily in prayer and watch Him lead you with clear direction!

I dare you…

Can somebody say “Amen”?
Blessings!

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes