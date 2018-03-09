Order My Steps

Now, more than ever, we need to make sure we are walking in God’s plan and will!

I want to go where He wants me to go! I want to hear His voice!

Each day I pray that He will cover me, lead me and guide me.

Sometimes it’s inconvenient. Sometimes it is not easy. But, it is always worth it!!

I believe in God connections. God does not make mistakes! We don’t meet people by accident. God always has a purpose.

You may not know, right then, why you met the person. It may be for you. It may be for them. You may not know why for years, or, you may never know why.

I know a Missionary that was in Africa. She was washing dishes. The Lord told her to go out on the front porch and start waving her arms. I know, you’re thinking this is so weird. But, she obeyed God. She walked out on her porch and started waving her arms. After a few minutes, a car drove by and drove by slowly just staring at her. The Lord told her she could go inside. She just went on about her life. Years later she was in The U.S. speaking at a church. A man walked up to her and said “ do you remember when you were in Africa waving your arms on the front porch”…he relayed the story. She said “Yes, I remember” he went on to tell her that it was him in that car driving by. He had told the Lord “if You are real, I want to come around the next corner and see a woman waving her arms on her front porch.” Well, there she was, waving her arms. He became a believer after that! God nudged her and she obeyed! It may not make sense to you, but God knows!! It’s our job to be obedient!

Just remember God orders your steps!

If we are willing and obedient God can put us in places that can be life changing.

Be available. Say “yes” to that little God nudge! Take the risk! Be bold!

It’s exciting. It’s a wonderful life!

I want to be the person that says “Yes, Lord”. Can God trust us to be His hands and feet on this earth? How wonderful to walk in a place of obedience. There are surprises and rewards when we trust God’s plan!

“Order my steps in thy word: and let not any iniquity have dominion over me.”

‭‭Psalms‬ ‭119:133‬ ‭KJV‬‬

Make this your prayer. Seek Him daily in prayer and watch Him lead you with clear direction!

I dare you…

Can somebody say “Amen”?

Blessings!