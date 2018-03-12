HIGHROAD Nominated for Three ICMA Awards

Nashville, Tenn – (March 12, 2018) – Multi Award winning group HIGHROAD has received three nominations for the upcoming Inspirational Country Music Association Awards. Their nominations include Vocal Group Of The Year, Inspirational Bluegrass Artist Of The Year, and Music Video Of The Year for “We Are Broken.”

The group will also be a featured performer at the live show on April 5, 2017 at The Grand Ole Opry house in Nashville, Tennessee..The awards will be hosted by Rhonda Vincent and Billy Droze, with performances by Jason Crabb, Jeff Bates, Mo Pitney, and more in addition to HIGHROAD.

Sarah Davison said, “It’s an honor to be on the Opry stage where so many historic heroes of ours have played. We can’t wait to be a part of this special night! ”

Recently the group has also been in the process of producing a new video for their award winning song, “Christ My Hope, My Glory” (featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Jason Crabb). Their last two videos have been aired on the GAC network on Sunday mornings. They also were the featured performers and led worship at the 2018 Unspeakable Joy Women’s Conference held on March 3rd.

About HIGHROAD

In a world where conformity is king and following the crowd is practically a survival instinct, the women of HIGHROAD, an award-winning Bluegrass/Country fusion Gospel group from Nashville who just happen to be the best of friends, too, have always preferred the road less traveled.

The group was awarded the 2015 AGM Female Group of the Year and worked with Grammy Award winning producer, Ben Isaacs. It’s fitting that the trio’s album, which also features the girls’ inventive instrumentation, would bear the same name. Filled with the beautiful, harmonic melodies and vocals that have been the group’s hallmark, Sarah Davison, Kinsey Kapfhammer, Lauren Conklin, and Kristen Bearfield, feel the songs from Somewhere I’m Going reflect their personal journey of being set apart. The single “Christ My Hope, My Glory” (featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Jason Crabb) was awarded Country Song of the Year earlier this year at the 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards.

