Monday – March 12, 2018

11th Hour reclaims the #1 spot this week with “Doin’ What’s Right”. Fan favorite this week belonged to Michael English‘s “Finally Coming Home” for a second consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the new single from Michael Combs, The Littles, Karen Peck & New River, and HIGHROAD (with Jason Crabb)! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
2
|
22
|Doin’ What’s Right
|11th Hour
|
1(2)
|
2
|
1
|
19
|Just When You Thought
|Joseph Habedank
|
1(2)
|
3
|
5
|
14
|Clouds
|Erwins
|
3
|
4
|
6
|
7
|God Doesn’t Care
|Greater Vision
|
4
|
5
|
11
|
4
|Gotta Be Saved
|Karen Peck & New River
|
5
|
6
|
9
|
5
|Finally Coming Home
|Michael English
|
6
|
7
|
13
|
10
|Living For Eternity
|McKameys
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
19
|If That’s What It Takes
|Isaacs
|
5
|
9
|
7
|
20
|Sing It Again
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
5
|
10
|
12
|
12
|I Believe He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
10
|
11
|
4
|
18
|Thankful, So Thankful
|Triumphant
|
3
|
12
|
10
|
13
|When the Prodigal Comes Home
|Tribute
|
10
|
13
|
14
|
19
|I Trust the Cross
|Legacy Five
|
5
|
14
|
18
|
5
|Daddy & Son
|Nelons
|
14
|
15
|
25
|
7
|Broken People Like Me
|Old Paths
|
15
|
16
|
16
|
7
|Go Show John
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
16
|
17
|
3
|
18
|He Can Take It
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
1(4)
|
18
|
20
|
18
|Cost of the Cross
|Kingsmen
|
18
|
19
|
29
|
3
|Clear Skies
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
19
|
20
|
33
|
7
|For What I Don’t Know
|Taylors
|
20
|
21
|
26
|
3
|Christ My Hope, My Glory
|HIGHROAD (with Jason Crabb)
|
21
|
22
|
28
|
7
|Calvary’s Cross
|Jonathan Wilburn
|
22
|
23
|
21
|
3
|Somebody Here
|Wisecarvers
|
21
|
24
|
23
|
19
|Song of Moses
|Hoppers
|
9
|
25
|
19
|
17
|He’s Never Moved
|Whisnants
|
9
|
26
|
15
|
22
|Hallelujah Band
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
4
|
27
|
24
|
16
|Let the Church Rise
|LeFevre Quartet
|
18
|
28
|
31
|
10
|We Are Christians
|Inspirations
|
20
|
29
|
17
|
20
|A Little More Like Jesus
|Ivan Parker
|
11
|
30
|
39
|
3
|Washed By the Water
|Jason Crabb
|
30
|
31
|
27
|
14
|Present In the Presence of the King
|Guardians
|
13
|
32
|37
|
2
|Pray
|Down East Boys
|
32
|
33
|*
|
1
|If Church Pews Could Shout
|Gold City
|
33
|
34
|
22
|
18
|When God Speaks
|Misty Freeman
|
17
|
35
|
34
|
6
|I Didn’t See Him Rise
|Carolina Boys
|
32
|
36
|
36
|
5
|When We Make It To the Other Side
|Mercy’s Well
|
31
|
37
|
32
|
5
|When They Ring the Bells of Heaven
|Goodman Revival
|
29
|
38
|
35
|
3
|Living Water
|Steve Ladd
|
35
|
39
|
**
|
8
|Grateful
|Nelons
|
19
|
40
|
*
|
1
|Restore Me
|Aaron & Amanda Crabb
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
