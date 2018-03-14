Hubert Cooke Passes Away

Taken from the Singing Cookes Facebook page:

Sorry for the late post but it’s been a difficult time for us. Dad (Hubert Cooke) passed away Monday around 3:50 PM. from heart failure. His request was not to have a funeral and to have a short grave side service. He also requested to be taken back to His childhood Home of Norton Virginia and be buried with his Mom, Dad and some of his brothers and sisters. Tomorrow we will honor his wishes. Please pray for our family. “Earths Loss Is Heavens Gain”