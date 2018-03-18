Monday – March 19, 2018

Ad
March 18, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Joseph Habedank reclaims the #1 spot this week with “Just When You Thought”.  Fan favorite this week belonged to Michael English‘s “Finally Coming Home” for a third consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the new single from Michael CombsThe NelonsKaren Peck & New River, and Triumphant! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
20
 Just When You Thought Joseph Habedank
1(3)
2
3
15
 Clouds Erwins
2
3
11
19
 Thankful, So Thankful Triumphant
3
4
4
8
 God Doesn’t Care Greater Vision
4
5
5
6
 Gotta Be Saved Karen Peck & New River
5
6
6
6
 Finally Coming Home Michael English
6
7
7
11
 Living For Eternity McKameys
7
8
8
20
 If That’s What It Takes Isaacs
5
9
1
23
 Doin’ What’s Right 11th Hour
1(2)
10
10
13
 I Believe He’s Alive Bowling Family
10
11
14
6
 Daddy & Son Nelons
11
12
12
14
 When the Prodigal Comes Home Tribute
10
13
9
21
 Sing It Again Jeff & Sheri Easter
5
14
13
20
 I Trust the Cross Legacy Five
5
15
15
8
 Broken People Like Me Old Paths
15
16
16
8
 Go Show John Mark Trammell Quartet
16
17
17
19
 He Can Take It Brian Free & Assurance
1(4)
18
18
19
 Cost of the Cross Kingsmen
18
19
19
4
 Clear Skies Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
19
20
20
8
 For What I Don’t Know Taylors
20
21
21
4
 Christ My Hope, My Glory HIGHROAD (with Jason Crabb)
21
22
22
8
 Calvary’s Cross Jonathan Wilburn
22
23
23
4
 Somebody Here Wisecarvers
21
24
24
20
 Song of Moses Hoppers
9
25
25
18
 He’s Never Moved Whisnants
9
26
30
4
 Washed By the Water Jason Crabb
26
27
27
17
 Let the Church Rise LeFevre Quartet
18
28
28
11
 We Are Christians Inspirations
20
29
33
2
 If Church Pews Could Shout Gold City
29
30
26
23
 Hallelujah Band Gaither Vocal Band
4
31
31
15
 Present In the Presence of the King Guardians
13
32
 32
3
 Pray Down East Boys
32
33
 37
6
 When They Ring the Bells of Heaven Goodman Revival
29
34
38
6
 Living Water Steve Ladd
34
35
35
7
 I Didn’t See Him Rise Carolina Boys
32
36
36
6
 When We Make It To the Other Side Mercy’s Well
31
37
39
9
 Grateful Amber Nelon Thompson
19
38
34
19
 When God Speaks Misty Freeman
17
39
29
21
 A Little More Like Jesus Ivan Parker
11
40
40
2
 Restore Me Aaron & Amanda Crabb
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

