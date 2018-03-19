Ad
News Ticker

Victoria Bowlin and Husband Aaron Involved in Near Head-On Collision

Ministry Duo Thankful For God’s Protection

March 19, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

PURLEAR, N.C.- (March 19, 2018) – 65/40 Recording artist Victoria Bowlin and her husband, evangelist Aaron Bowlin, were recently involved in a near head-on collision recently.

Victoria said, “I just want to thank God for His protection! We were around exit 148 on I-20 W in Alabama, only 45 mins from our hotel that evening, when a drunk driver was driving about 70 miles an hour straight towards us on the wrong side of the six-lane interstate. Aaron swerved just in time, missing a head on collision with this car. The car then hit the truck behind us, sending both of them spinning down the interstate and down an embankment behind us, and we pulled off immediately. My valiant husband jumped out of the car and ran to check on the guy that had just wrecked behind us, while I called 911. The drunk lady missed us by inches in the front, and the truck behind us missed us by inches in the back. I absolutely believe that God had an Angel in front of us and one behind, protecting us. The wreck wound up involving multiple cars. Thankfully, only one was injured. They had to pry his door open to get him out and took him away in an ambulance. He was hurt but okay. Be in prayer for him. This is why it’s so important not to drink and drive. Things could have been a lot worse and ended in a much different way. I’m so thankful that God is in control, and we were able to walk away without a scratch on us or our vehicle. Praise the Lord!”

Victoria and Aaron were shaken but not hurt. The duo was able to keep all dates on their itinerary.

To interview Victoria contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

To purchase Victoria’s current project You See Beauty click any of these icons or go to :  http://www.bowlinministries.com

itunes_13_icon__my_version__by_sanchez901127-d8xeux8.pngimages.pngUnknown-19

To connect with Victoria Bowlin follow her on social media and their Website.

Facebook Round.png        Twitter round.png        Youtube round.png     Instagram.jpg   

To book Victoria contact her at info@bowlinministries.com.

 

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes