TBN Renews NQC Main Stage for Season 4

MARCH 20, 2018 (Pigeon Forge, TN) – NQC (National Quartet Convention) announced today that TBN (Trinity Broadcasting Network) has renewed the popular Main Stage TV series for a fourth season.
Hosted by GRAMMY winner Jason Crabb, this season features a brand new look for the popular program, adding red carpet interviews by The Isaacs and backstage moments with the featured artists on each episode. This entertaining new segment complements each featured group’s NQC 2017 onstage performance. Additionally, the town of Pigeon Forge, TN takes center stage as many of your favorite artists take you on a journey through some of the area’s most popular attractions.
“We are excited about season four of Main Stage,” states NQC’s Executive Vice President, Clarke Beasley. “This new refreshed format will give viewers the ‘feel’ of actually being at NQC.”
Season four of Main Stage, which has become one of the networks’ most popular programs, will premiere on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at 5:30 PM ET on TBN.
The 61st Anniversary of NQC will commence this year in Pigeon Forge, TN the week of September 23-29, 2018
at the LeConte Center. For more information and tickets for gospel music’s largest annual event, visit www.NQConline.com
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.
The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.
On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.
