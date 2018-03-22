Joy Holden, seasoned veteran from Boiling Springs, SC, returns to music in the Christian Gospel ministry. Described by gospel enthusiasts as a fresh modern sound in Christian Contemporary music, with roots in Southern Gospel, Holden’s vocal style is edgy yet pure, rich and soulful. Her music inspires through both song and story.
As Holden reveals, “I believe God wants me to help the broken-hearted through music. I had a vision from God and new music was poured over me. It was a gift. A re-birth in me spiritually, physically and musically.”
Joy’s debut Christian Gospel album, As Long As You Breathe, was released by MCR Music in December 2017. This new album is a collection of anointed and personal songs, including a favorite one for Holden’s Dad, written the day after his funeral last April, called “Jesus is Holding You”. The album unfolds much like a story, with chapters as songs … from the foot stomping, “Healer in the House”, to the bluesy, “Meet Me Right Where I Am”, and soul-felt, “What You’ve Got”. These songs weave stories of testimony, redemption and recognition of God’s grace and immeasurable love. You may recognize the tight-knit harmonies of the Ruppe Sisters, Valerie R. Medkiff and Heather R. Bennett on most of the tracks providing background vocals on this debut. These are uniquely fresh stories about the journey of
following Jesus.
Joy has always written Christian music even when touring and recording as a
secular artist. Her career in music has been adorned with many highlights along the way as far back as the late 80’s and early 90’s. One in particular was her version of “Blessed Assurance” from her album, “Just Joy”, which was in weekly rotation on the Bill Drake Gospel Hour for 5 years, and was the most requested acapella gospel song.
Joy has joined with Patterson Music Group, and her brand new release, “Healer In The House” can be found on the Patterson Promotions Compilation Volume 28. Pauline Patterson shared, “Joy has a beautiful gift, and so much to bring to Gospel Music. Her voice is fresh and unique, and because of that I expect great things for her ministry.”
For more info about Joy, visit: www.joyholden.com
