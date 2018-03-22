Joy Holden

secular artist. Her career in music has been adorned with many highlights along the way as far back as the late 80’s and early 90’s. One in particular was her version of “Blessed Assurance” from her album, “Just Joy”, which was in weekly rotation on the Bill Drake Gospel Hour for 5 years, and was the most requested acapella gospel song.Joy has joined with Patterson Music Group, and her brand new release, “Healer In The House” can be found on the Patterson Promotions Compilation Volume 28. Pauline Patterson shared, “Joy has a beautiful gift, and so much to bring to Gospel Music. Her voice is fresh and unique, and because of that I expect great things for her ministry.”

For more info about Joy, visit: www.joyholden.com