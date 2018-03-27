11th Hour Announces Group Changes

Arden, NC. ( March 27, 2018 ) – Chart-topping trio 11th Hour announces the departure of Grant Gibson. Grant will be moving to Karen Peck and New River to fill the vacated position of Ricky Braddy. Amber Eppinette of 11th Hour states: “Of course, it’s always hard to see someone go, especially when they have been here for five years. Grant became not only a friend but a brother to us. I along with Jaquita are thankful for the years shared with him. We bless him in this new season and journey.” Grant Gibson adds: “It’s been an honor the past five years to be a part of 11th Hour. I’ve seen countless people come to Christ, watched the group rise to places it had never been, and made so many new friends. The Eppinette family have become an extended family, and I’m so grateful for the opportunities they’ve given me. Amber and Jaquita will always be sisters to me, and this transition won’t change that. Life is full of seasons, and this season of my life is coming to an end. I ask that you continue to pray for 11th Hour and myself as we continue to seek God’s will.” 11th Hour will be auditioning to fill the lead vocal position starting immediately. Interested vocalists should send resume’s to 11thhourgg@gmail.com to set up a time to audition. In the meantime, Logan Smith who is not a stranger to the Gospel music scene will be temporarily filling the dates with 11th Hour.