Point of Grace Bows First Ever Hymns Recording April 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Platinum-selling, GRAMMY®-nominated Point of Grace return April 3with a landmark new collection, Beautiful Name. The iconic trio’s second LifeWay Worship set and first full-length recording of hymns and worship songs, the project showcases Point of Grace’s signature harmonies atop 10 fresh arrangements of beloved favorites, old and new.



Produced and arranged by Kent Hooper and Phillip Keveren, Beautiful Name features cherished hymns “All Creatures of Our God and King,” “Holy, Holy, Holy” and “Blessed Assurance,” among others, alongside such worship classics as the Twila Paris-penned “How Beautiful”; Hillsong Worship’s anthemic “Cornerstone”; and renowned modern hymn “In Christ Alone (My Hope Is Found),” by Keith Getty and Stuart Townend.

“We have always known at some point in our career we would record a hymns and worship project,” said Point of Grace’s Shelley Breen. “After being together for 25 years, this seemed like the perfect time. So much of our ministry is based on the foundation we received growing up in the Church and singing these hymns that are so theologically rich and full of verity.”

“These days, especially, we believe every single song we record and release needs to be heavily anchored in Truth,” Breen adds. “Our hope is that the words of this project will remind people of the absolute trustworthiness and freedom we can find in a life with Christ.”

“Because of the awesome response to Sing Noël, our Christmas project with Point of Grace last year, we couldn’t wait to get these great artists back in the studio,” said Mike Harland, director of LifeWay Worship. “Their new album, Beautiful Name, is full of familiar songs with a fresh and exciting sound only Point of Grace could deliver. Denise, Leigh and Shelley have created an extraordinary worship collection that truly expresses just how beautiful His Name is!”

For more than two decades, Point of Grace’s soaring melodies and rich harmonies have helped define the sound of contemporary Christian music. The seminal group has sold more than 8 million units; garnered two Platinum records; three GRAMMY® nominations; 27 #1 singles and numerous Dove Awards. With a discography including 10 best-selling studio recordings and five beloved Christmas albums, Point of Grace are known for such Christian radio standards as “I’ll Be Believing,” “Keep the Candle Burning,” “Circle of Friends” and “Jesus Will Still Be There.” Comprised of Shelley Breen, Denise Jones and Leigh Cappillino, the group founded the groundbreaking Girls of Grace conference and have authored multiple books. Point of Grace regularly appear on the historic Grand Ole Opry stage.

LifeWay Worship is a division of LifeWay Christian Resources and represents the music, worship and church supplies ministries of LifeWay Christian Resources, a not-for-profit company. We exist to help churches in their mission of making disciples.

Beautiful Name will be available exclusively at LifeWay Christian Stores around the country, as well as on LifeWay.com and iTunes.

For further information visit pointofgrace .net, lifeway.com or turningpo intpr.com. Follow Point of Grace on Twitter, Facebook and Insta gram.