StowTown Records Artist Honored at Christian Worldview Film Festival

Nashville, TN (March 27, 2018) – StowTown Records artist, Matt Reith of Southern Raised, has been honored with an award in a Christian short film competition. Matt’s video, Wanna Be, features the Southern Raised song “Wanna Be”, which is on their current StowTown Records project, Another World, distributed by Sony/Provident Distribution.

Wanna Be was part of the “Honor Your Father” competition – one of eight categories in the 5th annual Christian Worldview Film Festival. This category is sponsored by the Fatherhood Commission, an organization which champions fatherhood and was co-founded by famed Christian film producer Stephen Kendrick. Over 80 films were screened during the recent 3-day conference focused on equipping and encouraging filmmakers and film enthusiasts from a Biblical worldview.

“I’m honored and thankful to the Lord for allowing me to do this project,” Matt said. “I had a lot of fun doing this film. Big thanks to my family and friends for helping out. I couldn’t have done it without them!”