Monday – April 2, 2018

Triumphant holds on to the #1 spot this week with “Thankful So Thankful. Fan favorite this week belonged to Michael English‘s “Finally Coming Home” for a fifth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the new single from Michael Combs, Kingdom Heirs, Karen Peck & New River, and Bowling Family! Vote for your favorites this week!
Vote on the Chart Here
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
21
|Thankful, So Thankful
|Triumphant
|
1(2)
|
2
|
2
|
17
|Clouds
|Erwins
|
2
|
3
|
10
|
15
|I Believe He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
10
|God Doesn’t Care
|Greater Vision
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
8
|Gotta Be Saved
|Karen Peck & New River
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
8
|Finally Coming Home
|Michael English
|
6
|
7
|
7
|
13
|Living For Eternity
|McKameys
|
7
|
8
|
10
|
16
|When the Prodigal Comes Home
|Tribute
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
8
|Daddy & Son
|Nelons
|
9
|
10
|
3
|
22
|Just When You Thought
|Joseph Habedank
|
1(3)
|
11
|
11
|
10
|Broken People Like Me
|Old Paths
|
11
|
12
|
14
|
6
|Clear Skies
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
12
|
13
|
13
|
10
|Go Show John
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
13
|
14
|
19
|
6
|Washed By the Water
|Jason Crabb
|
14
|
15
|
15
|
10
|Calvary’s Cross
|Jonathan Wilburn
|
15
|
16
|
20
|
10
|For What He’s Done
|Taylors
|
16
|
17
|
12
|
22
|If That’s What It Takes
|Isaacs
|
5
|
18
|
18
|
21
|Cost of the Cross
|Kingsmen
|
18
|
19
|
17
|
21
|He Can Take It
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
1(4)
|
20
|
22
|
4
|If Church Pews Could Shout
|Gold City
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
6
|Christ My Hope, My Glory
|HIGHROAD (with Jason Crabb)
|
21
|
22
|
26
|
8
|When They Ring the Bells of Heaven
|Goodman Revival
|
22
|
23
|
23
|
6
|Somebody Here
|Wisecarvers
|
21
|
24
|
16
|
25
|Doin’ What’s Right
|11th Hour
|
1(2)
|
25
|
25
|
20
|He’s Never Moved
|Whisnants
|
9
|
26
|
34
|
2
|Heroes of Faith
|Kingdom Heirs
|
26
|
27
|
27
|
19
|Let the Church Rise
|LeFevre Quartet
|
18
|
28
|
28
|
13
|We Are Christians
|Inspirations
|
20
|
29
|
29
|
8
|Living Water
|Steve Ladd
|
29
|
30
|
24
|
23
|Sing It Again
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
5
|
31
|
31
|
17
|Present In the Presence of the King
|Guardians
|
13
|
32
|32
|
5
|Pray
|Down East Boys
|
32
|
33
|33
|
11
|Grateful
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
19
|
34
|
37
|
2
|The Refrigerator Door
|Mark Bishop
|
34
|
35
|
35
|
9
|I Didn’t See Him Rise
|Carolina Boys
|
32
|
36
|
36
|
8
|When We Make It To the Other Side
|Mercy’s Well
|
31
|
37
|
39
|
2
|Asking, Seeking, Knocking
|Lore Family
|
37
|
38
|
30
|
22
|I Trust the Cross
|Legacy Five
|
5
|
39
|
40
|
4
|Restore Me
|Aaron & Amanda Crabb
|
39
|
40
|
38
|
21
|When God Speaks
|Misty Freeman
|
17
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.