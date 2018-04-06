HIGHROAD Releases Video For “Christ My Hope, My Glory”

N ashville, Tenn – (April 6, 2018) – HIGHROAD is excited to announce the release of their newest video of their award winning song, “Christ My Hope, My Glory” featuring GRAMMY® Award winning singer, Jason Crabb.

The group’s brand NEW Music Video, “Christ My Hope, My Glory” will be released this Sunday evening at 8/7c PM on HIGHROAD’s Facebook page.

The video was filmed at the Depot Square in Gallatin, Tennessee by Red Elephant Studio. There was a choir and string section involved in the production. The group’s previous videos have been featured on the GAC Network during their Sunday morning program.

Sarah Davison said, “We had a great day of filming this music video, Christ My Hope, My Glory. Big thanks to Jason Crabb for singing with us, Red Elephant Studio for their many talents behind the camera, The Depot Square of Gallatin, our amazing choir members, and our wonderful string section. We are so excited to share it with everyone.”

If you would like to interview HIGHROAD contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com

To purchase HIGHROADS music click any of these icons or go to :

http://www.highroadmusic.com/