Monday – April 9, 2018

April 9, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Greater Vision takes the #1 spot this week with “God Doesn’t Care.”  Fan favorite this week belonged to Michael English‘s “Finally Coming Home” for a sixth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from the Bowling FamilyKingsmen, The Old Paths, and Jonathan Wilburn! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
4
11
 God Doesn’t Care Greater Vision
1
2
6
9
 Finally Coming Home Michael English
2
3
5
9
 Gotta Be Saved Karen Peck & New River
3
4
3
16
 I Believe He’s Alive Bowling Family
3
5
12
7
 Clear Skies Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
5
6
8
17
 When the Prodigal Comes Home Tribute
6
7
9
9
 Daddy & Son Nelons
7
8
11
11
 Broken People Like Me Old Paths
8
9
13
11
 Go Show John Mark Trammell Quartet
9
10
15
11
 Calvary’s Cross Jonathan Wilburn
10
11
20
5
 If Church Pews Could Shout Gold City
11
12
18
22
 Cost of the Cross Kingsmen
12
13
7
14
 Living For Eternity McKameys
7
14
2
18
 Clouds Erwins
2
15
21
7
 Christ My Hope, My Glory HIGHROAD with Jason Crabb
15
16
14
7
 Washed By the Water Jason Crabb
14
17
23
7
 Somebody Here Wisecarvers
17
18
16
11
 For What He’s Done Taylors
16
19
30
24
 Sing It Again Jeff & Sheri Easter
5
20
*
1
 The Same Hands Cana’s Voice
20
21
26
3
 Heroes of Faith Kingdom Heirs
21
22
**
22
 A Little More Like Jesus Ivan Parker
11
23
35
10
 I Didn’t See Him Rise Carolina Boys
23
24
38
23
 I Trust the Cross Legacy Five
5
25
*
1
 Help Me Make It Barry Rowland & Deliverance
25
26
29
9
 Living Water Steve Ladd
26
27
37
3
 Asking, Seeking, Knocking Lore Family
27
28
10
23
 Just When You Thought Joseph Habedank
1(3)
29
**
6
 When I Lift Up My Head Canton Junction
29
30
*
1
 That Day Is Coming Collingsworth Family
30
31
25
21
 He’s Never Moved Whisnants
9
32
 **
6
 Bless His Name Pruitt Family
32
33
 *
1
 God of the Storm Freemans
33
34
34
3
 The Refrigerator Door Mark Bishop
34
35
33
12
 Grateful Amber Nelon Thompson
13
36
*
1
 Run On Soul’d Out
36
37
39
5
 Restore Me Aaron & Amanda Crabb
37
38
**
5
 I’ll Ride This Ship to Shore Old Time Preachers Quartet
30
39
*
1
 Look Up Talleys
39
40
*
1
 Bow the Knee Rochesters
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

