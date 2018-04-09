Monday – April 9, 2018

Greater Vision takes the #1 spot this week with “God Doesn’t Care.” Fan favorite this week belonged to Michael English‘s “Finally Coming Home” for a sixth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from the Bowling Family, Kingsmen, The Old Paths, and Jonathan Wilburn! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
4
|
11
|God Doesn’t Care
|Greater Vision
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
9
|Finally Coming Home
|Michael English
|
2
|
3
|
5
|
9
|Gotta Be Saved
|Karen Peck & New River
|
3
|
4
|
3
|
16
|I Believe He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
3
|
5
|
12
|
7
|Clear Skies
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
5
|
6
|
8
|
17
|When the Prodigal Comes Home
|Tribute
|
6
|
7
|
9
|
9
|Daddy & Son
|Nelons
|
7
|
8
|
11
|
11
|Broken People Like Me
|Old Paths
|
8
|
9
|
13
|
11
|Go Show John
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
9
|
10
|
15
|
11
|Calvary’s Cross
|Jonathan Wilburn
|
10
|
11
|
20
|
5
|If Church Pews Could Shout
|Gold City
|
11
|
12
|
18
|
22
|Cost of the Cross
|Kingsmen
|
12
|
13
|
7
|
14
|Living For Eternity
|McKameys
|
7
|
14
|
2
|
18
|Clouds
|Erwins
|
2
|
15
|
21
|
7
|Christ My Hope, My Glory
|HIGHROAD with Jason Crabb
|
15
|
16
|
14
|
7
|Washed By the Water
|Jason Crabb
|
14
|
17
|
23
|
7
|Somebody Here
|Wisecarvers
|
17
|
18
|
16
|
11
|For What He’s Done
|Taylors
|
16
|
19
|
30
|
24
|Sing It Again
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
5
|
20
|
*
|
1
|The Same Hands
|Cana’s Voice
|
20
|
21
|
26
|
3
|Heroes of Faith
|Kingdom Heirs
|
21
|
22
|
**
|
22
|A Little More Like Jesus
|Ivan Parker
|
11
|
23
|
35
|
10
|I Didn’t See Him Rise
|Carolina Boys
|
23
|
24
|
38
|
23
|I Trust the Cross
|Legacy Five
|
5
|
25
|
*
|
1
|Help Me Make It
|Barry Rowland & Deliverance
|
25
|
26
|
29
|
9
|Living Water
|Steve Ladd
|
26
|
27
|
37
|
3
|Asking, Seeking, Knocking
|Lore Family
|
27
|
28
|
10
|
23
|Just When You Thought
|Joseph Habedank
|
1(3)
|
29
|
**
|
6
|When I Lift Up My Head
|Canton Junction
|
29
|
30
|
*
|
1
|That Day Is Coming
|Collingsworth Family
|
30
|
31
|
25
|
21
|He’s Never Moved
|Whisnants
|
9
|
32
|**
|
6
|Bless His Name
|Pruitt Family
|
32
|
33
|*
|
1
|God of the Storm
|Freemans
|
33
|
34
|
34
|
3
|The Refrigerator Door
|Mark Bishop
|
34
|
35
|
33
|
12
|Grateful
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
13
|
36
|
*
|
1
|Run On
|Soul’d Out
|
36
|
37
|
39
|
5
|Restore Me
|Aaron & Amanda Crabb
|
37
|
38
|
**
|
5
|I’ll Ride This Ship to Shore
|Old Time Preachers Quartet
|
30
|
39
|
*
|
1
|Look Up
|Talleys
|
39
|
40
|
*
|
1
|Bow the Knee
|Rochesters
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
