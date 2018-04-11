2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Award Winners

Song of the Year: “Here He Comes” – Joseph Habedank (written by Chris Cron, Joseph Habedank, & Tony Wood)

Album of the Year: Hope For All Nations – Karen Peck & New River (produced by Wayne Haun)

Female Vocalist: Libbi Stuffle (The Perrys)

Male Vocalist: Michael English

Male Group: Triumphant

Female Group: Sisters

Mixed Group: The Nelons

Breakthrough Artist: Jordan Family Band

Songwriter (Artist): Joseph Habedank

Songwriter (Professional): Lee Black

Producer: Jeff Collins

Musician: Matthew Gooch (Karen Peck & New River)

Traditional Song: (a tie) “God of the Storms” – Tribute (written by Gerald Crabb & Savanah Faust)

“The Last Big Thing” – Kingdom Heirs (written by Rebecca J. Peck & Dianne Wilkinson)

Traditional Recording: Testament – The Perrys (produced by Wayne Haun)

Progressive Song: “Chain Breaker” – Triumphant (written by Mia Fieldes, Jonathan Smith, & Zach Williams)

Progressive Recording: Love Is the Golden Rule – Michael English (produced by Jason Clark & Jay DeMarcus)

Country Song: “It Still Takes the Blood” – The Freemans (written by Gerald Crabb)

Country Recording: Turn the Page – Misty Freeman (produced by Scott Godsey & Trey Ivey)

Special Event Project: The Americana Sessions – The Nelons (produced by Jason Clark)

Music Video: “Good Vs. Evil” – Michael Combs (produced and directed by Micah Schweinsberg & Rick Schweinsberg)

Country Gospel Artist: Chris Golden

Fan Favorite Artist of the Year: Karen Peck & New River

Susan Unthank Memorial Award: Chris Freeman (The Freemans)

Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.



The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.



On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.