2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Award Winners

Song of the Year: “Here He Comes” – Joseph Habedank (written by Chris Cron, Joseph Habedank, & Tony Wood)
Album of the Year: Hope For All Nations – Karen Peck & New River (produced by Wayne Haun)
Female Vocalist: Libbi Stuffle (The Perrys)
Male Vocalist: Michael English
Male Group: Triumphant
Female Group: Sisters
Mixed Group: The Nelons
Breakthrough Artist: Jordan Family Band
Songwriter (Artist): Joseph Habedank
Songwriter (Professional): Lee Black
Producer: Jeff Collins
Musician: Matthew Gooch (Karen Peck & New River)
Traditional Song: (a tie) “God of the Storms” – Tribute (written by Gerald Crabb & Savanah Faust)
“The Last Big Thing” – Kingdom Heirs (written by Rebecca J. Peck & Dianne Wilkinson)
Traditional Recording: Testament – The Perrys (produced by Wayne Haun)
Progressive Song: “Chain Breaker” – Triumphant (written by Mia Fieldes, Jonathan Smith, & Zach Williams)
Progressive Recording: Love Is the Golden Rule – Michael English (produced by Jason Clark & Jay DeMarcus)
Country Song: “It Still Takes the Blood” – The Freemans (written by Gerald Crabb)
Country Recording: Turn the Page – Misty Freeman (produced by Scott Godsey & Trey Ivey)
Special Event Project: The Americana Sessions – The Nelons (produced by Jason Clark)
Music Video: “Good Vs. Evil” – Michael Combs (produced and directed by Micah Schweinsberg & Rick Schweinsberg)
Country Gospel Artist: Chris Golden
Fan Favorite Artist of the Year: Karen Peck & New River
Susan Unthank Memorial Award: Chris Freeman (The Freemans)
