 The Martins Are STILL STANDING and Celebrating an All-new Release Following Tandem Jump

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–April 16, 2018—On April 11th, recording artists The Martins joined the U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion Nashville list of tandem jumpers as the Army Golden Knights returned to middle Tennessee. The multi-GRAMMY® and Dove-nominated trio took to the air together, rising to an altitude of around 12,500 feet above the earth and performed tandem jumps from their plane, falling at speeds in excess of 120 mph.
The siblings–Judy Martin Hess, Joyce Martin Sanders and Jonathan Martin–collectively known as The Martins, enjoyed smooth landings and found they were “still standing,” as they applauded the Army Golden Knights team and also announced their all-new studio recording entitled Still Standing(Gaither Music Group).
“One of the things that’s amazing to me is that we are still creating music that we love,” stated Joyce. “We are not tired of doing this; we love being together; and we still have the capability to communicate what we want to say and to see those things come together in a creative and inspiring way. We are grateful to have recorded some good things in the past that we have loved singing. To still be able to record new music and be proud of it is exciting. It’s the same story…but a new chapter for us.”
The new recording follows the group’s recording A Cappella (Gaither Music Group), which received a 2015 GRAMMY® nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album, debuted at #2 on the Southern Gospel chart and landed at #17 on the Contemporary Christian Music chart according to Nielsen Soundscan.
Still Standing will be exclusively distributed by Capitol Christian Distribution and Universal Musicand will available in the general marketplace and at retail and digital outlets worldwide includingiTunes, Amazon, www.gaither.com and www.martinsonline.com.
The new recording will air as part of a special TV offer on RFD-TV, TBN, Gaither Television Network, PBS, DISH TV, DirecTV, FamilyNet, CTN, GMC, GMTN, Guardian, Liberty, TCT andTLN. It will air in Canada on Vision TV, CTS, The Miracle Channel and Hope TV. It will be promoted via a social media campaign, positioned in retail/e-tail outlets everywhere, featured in the Gaither Catalog Collection and on the Gaither web site and aired on the “HOMECOMING Weekly” program on Sirius XM.
To see a video of The Martins during their skydive and hear the title song from the new release visit:https://www.facebook.com/
To keep up with the latest happenings with The Martins, visit www.martinsonline.com, connect with them at facebook.com/martinsonline or follow them on Twitter: @martinsonline.
ABOUT THE MARTINS
THE MARTINS, who grew up in Hamburg, AR, began singing when their mother gathered them around the piano in their rural home and taught them to sing a cappella. With four number one singles and four top ten singles in multiple Christian music formats, eight GMA DOVE Awards and two GRAMMY® nominations, the trio of siblings has come a long way from that family living room having made appearances at The White House, “The Grand Ole Opry,” the Ryman Auditorium, Dollywood, “The 700 Club,” TBN, the National Religious Broadcasters Convention, the Southern Baptist Convention and the National Quartet Convention. They are seen regularly on the Gaither HOMECOMING concerts and video series and have toured alongside some of Christian music’s most respected artists.
After nearly a decade of pursuing individual music careers, the trio reunited in 2010, and released their first new recording in 10 years, New Day, produced by Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts). In 2014, The Martins joined renown arranger Lari Goss and long-time friends and producers Michael English, David Phelps and Matthew Holt to record a new a cappella hymns project. The recording, simply titled A Cappella, was released in May of 2014, and earned the group a GRAMMY® nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album, as well as a DOVE Award nomination for Inspirational Album of the Year from the Gospel Music Association.
ABOUT THE ARMY GOLDEN NIGHTS
Millions of people throughout the world come to see the Golden Knights each year at more than 100 demonstration sites across the nation and abroad. United States Army Parachute Team was founded in 1959. By 1962, the team earned the nickname the “Golden Knights.” The color “Golden” signified the gold medals the team had won while “Knights” alluded to the team’s ambition to conquer the skies.
