Monday – April 16, 2018

April 17, 2018

Greater Vision holds on to the #1 spot this week with “God Doesn’t Care.”  Fan favorite this week belonged to Michael English‘s “Finally Coming Home” for a seventh consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael CombsThe Hyssongs, Mark Trammell Quartet, and Greater Vision! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
12
 God Doesn’t Care Greater Vision
1(2)
2
3
10
 Gotta Be Saved Karen Peck & New River
2
3
2
10
 Finally Coming Home Michael English
2
4
9
12
 Go Show John Mark Trammell Quartet
4
5
5
8
 Clear Skies Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
5
6
6
18
 When the Prodigal Comes Home Tribute
6
7
4
17
 I Believe He’s Alive Bowling Family
3
8
8
12
 Broken People Like Me Old Paths
8
9
7
10
 Daddy & Son Nelons
7
10
11
6
 If Church Pews Could Shout Gold City
10
11
10
12
 Calvary’s Cross Jonathan Wilburn
10
12
15
8
 Christ My Hope, My Glory HIGHROAD with Jason Crabb
12
13
13
15
 Living For Eternity McKameys
7
14
18
12
 For What He’s Done Taylors
14
15
16
8
 Washed By the Water Jason Crabb
14
16
17
8
 Somebody Here Wisecarvers
16
17
21
4
 Heroes of Faith Kingdom Heirs
17
18
12
23
 Cost of the Cross Kingsmen
12
19
20
2
 The Same Hands Cana’s Voice
19
20
30
2
 That Day Is Coming Collingsworth Family
20
21
33
2
 God of the Storm Freemans
21
22
23
11
 I Didn’t See Him Rise Carolina Boys
22
23
39
2
 Look Up Talleys
23
24
14
19
 Clouds Erwins
2
25
27
4
 Asking, Seeking, Knocking Lore Family
25
26
26
10
 Living Water Steve Ladd
26
27
25
2
 Help Me Make It Barry Rowland & Deliverance
25
28
24
24
 I Trust the Cross Legacy Five
5
29
29
7
 When I Lift Up My Head Canton Junction
29
30
*
1
 I’ve Seen Enough Hyssongs
30
31
34
4
 The Refrigerator Song Mark Bishop
31
32
 **
6
 Pray Down East Boys
32
33
 19
25
 Sing It Again Jeff & Sheri Easter
5
34
**
5
 That’s Who He Is Griffith Family
34
35
36
2
 Run On Soul’d Out
35
36
*
1
 Power In Prayer 11th Hour
36
37
*
1
 The Cross Is All the Proof I Need Triumphant
37
38
32
7
 Bless His Name Pruitt Family
32
39
40
2
 Bow the Knee Rochesters
39
40
35
13
 Grateful Amber Nelon Thompson
13
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music is a website covering Southern Gospel, Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel music. It was originally formed over 19 years ago as SoGospelNews.com by Deon & Susan Unthank. The site is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

