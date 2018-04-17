Monday – April 16, 2018

Greater Vision holds on to the #1 spot this week with “God Doesn’t Care.” Fan favorite this week belonged to Michael English‘s “Finally Coming Home” for a seventh consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, The Hyssongs, Mark Trammell Quartet, and Greater Vision! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
12
|God Doesn’t Care
|Greater Vision
|
1(2)
|
2
|
3
|
10
|Gotta Be Saved
|Karen Peck & New River
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
10
|Finally Coming Home
|Michael English
|
2
|
4
|
9
|
12
|Go Show John
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
8
|Clear Skies
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
18
|When the Prodigal Comes Home
|Tribute
|
6
|
7
|
4
|
17
|I Believe He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
3
|
8
|
8
|
12
|Broken People Like Me
|Old Paths
|
8
|
9
|
7
|
10
|Daddy & Son
|Nelons
|
7
|
10
|
11
|
6
|If Church Pews Could Shout
|Gold City
|
10
|
11
|
10
|
12
|Calvary’s Cross
|Jonathan Wilburn
|
10
|
12
|
15
|
8
|Christ My Hope, My Glory
|HIGHROAD with Jason Crabb
|
12
|
13
|
13
|
15
|Living For Eternity
|McKameys
|
7
|
14
|
18
|
12
|For What He’s Done
|Taylors
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
8
|Washed By the Water
|Jason Crabb
|
14
|
16
|
17
|
8
|Somebody Here
|Wisecarvers
|
16
|
17
|
21
|
4
|Heroes of Faith
|Kingdom Heirs
|
17
|
18
|
12
|
23
|Cost of the Cross
|Kingsmen
|
12
|
19
|
20
|
2
|The Same Hands
|Cana’s Voice
|
19
|
20
|
30
|
2
|That Day Is Coming
|Collingsworth Family
|
20
|
21
|
33
|
2
|God of the Storm
|Freemans
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
11
|I Didn’t See Him Rise
|Carolina Boys
|
22
|
23
|
39
|
2
|Look Up
|Talleys
|
23
|
24
|
14
|
19
|Clouds
|Erwins
|
2
|
25
|
27
|
4
|Asking, Seeking, Knocking
|Lore Family
|
25
|
26
|
26
|
10
|Living Water
|Steve Ladd
|
26
|
27
|
25
|
2
|Help Me Make It
|Barry Rowland & Deliverance
|
25
|
28
|
24
|
24
|I Trust the Cross
|Legacy Five
|
5
|
29
|
29
|
7
|When I Lift Up My Head
|Canton Junction
|
29
|
30
|
*
|
1
|I’ve Seen Enough
|Hyssongs
|
30
|
31
|
34
|
4
|The Refrigerator Song
|Mark Bishop
|
31
|
32
|**
|
6
|Pray
|Down East Boys
|
32
|
33
|19
|
25
|Sing It Again
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
5
|
34
|
**
|
5
|That’s Who He Is
|Griffith Family
|
34
|
35
|
36
|
2
|Run On
|Soul’d Out
|
35
|
36
|
*
|
1
|Power In Prayer
|11th Hour
|
36
|
37
|
*
|
1
|The Cross Is All the Proof I Need
|Triumphant
|
37
|
38
|
32
|
7
|Bless His Name
|Pruitt Family
|
32
|
39
|
40
|
2
|Bow the Knee
|Rochesters
|
39
|
40
|
35
|
13
|Grateful
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
13
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
