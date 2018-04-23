Ad
Monday – April 23, 2018

April 23, 2018

Karen Peck & New River score their 25th #1 hit this week with “Gonna Be Saved.”  Fan favorite this week belonged to Michael English‘s “Finally Coming Home” for an eighth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Hyssongs, The Old PathsHIGHROAD, and Karen Peck & New River! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
11
 Gotta Be Saved Karen Peck & New River
1
2
3
11
 Finally Coming Home Michael English
2
3
9
11
 Daddy & Son Nelons
3
4
4
13
 Go Show John Mark Trammell Quartet
4
5
10
7
 If Church Pews Could Shout Gold City
5
6
8
13
 Broken People Like Me Old Paths
6
7
5
9
 Clear Skies Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
5
8
6
19
 When the Prodigal Comes Home Tribute
6
9
7
18
 I Believe He’s Alive Bowling Family
3
10
15
9
 Washed By the Water Jason Crabb
10
11
12
9
 Christ My Hope, My Glory HIGHROAD with Jason Crabb
11
12
1
13
 God Doesn’t Care Greater Vision
12
13
14
13
 For What He’s Done Taylors
13
14
17
5
 Heroes of Faith Kingdom Heirs
14
15
11
13
 Calvary’s Cross Jonathan Wilburn
11
16
23
3
 Look Up Talleys
16
17
21
3
 God of the Storm Freemans
17
18
30
2
 I’ve Seen Enough Hyssongs
18
19
20
3
 That Day Is Coming Collingsworth Family
19
20
19
3
 The Same Hands Cana’s Voice
19
21
*
1
 Jailbreak Joseph Habedank
21
22
36
2
 Power In Prayer 11th Hour
22
23
37
2
 The Cross Is All the Proof I Need Triumphant
23
24
16
9
 Somebody Here Wisecarvers
16
25
*
1
 Yours Amen Isaacs
25
26
25
5
 Asking, Seeking, Knocking Lore Family
25
27
26
11
 Living Water Steve Ladd
26
28
18
24
 Cost of the Cross Kingsmen
12
29
**
23
 A Little More Like Jesus Ivan Parker
11
30
29
8
 When I Lift Up My Head Canton Junction
29
31
35
3
 Run On Soul’d Out
31
32
 34
6
 That’s Who He Is Griffith Family
32
33
 38
8
 Bless His Name Pruitt Family
32
34
24
20
 Clouds Erwins
2
35
27
3
 Help Me Make It Barry Rowland & Deliverance
25
36
*
1
 The Man I Am Today Browders
36
37
*
1
 Out of Here Allison Speer
37
38
40
14
 Grateful Amber Nelon Thompson
13
39
31
5
 The Refrigerator Door Mark Bishop
31
40
**
22
 He’s Never Moved Whisnants
9
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

