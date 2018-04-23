Monday – April 23, 2018

Karen Peck & New River score their 25th #1 hit this week with “Gonna Be Saved.” Fan favorite this week belonged to Michael English‘s “Finally Coming Home” for an eighth consecutive week. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from The Hyssongs, The Old Paths, HIGHROAD, and Karen Peck & New River! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
2
|
11
|Gotta Be Saved
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
11
|Finally Coming Home
|Michael English
|
2
|
3
|
9
|
11
|Daddy & Son
|Nelons
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
13
|Go Show John
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
4
|
5
|
10
|
7
|If Church Pews Could Shout
|Gold City
|
5
|
6
|
8
|
13
|Broken People Like Me
|Old Paths
|
6
|
7
|
5
|
9
|Clear Skies
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
5
|
8
|
6
|
19
|When the Prodigal Comes Home
|Tribute
|
6
|
9
|
7
|
18
|I Believe He’s Alive
|Bowling Family
|
3
|
10
|
15
|
9
|Washed By the Water
|Jason Crabb
|
10
|
11
|
12
|
9
|Christ My Hope, My Glory
|HIGHROAD with Jason Crabb
|
11
|
12
|
1
|
13
|God Doesn’t Care
|Greater Vision
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
13
|For What He’s Done
|Taylors
|
13
|
14
|
17
|
5
|Heroes of Faith
|Kingdom Heirs
|
14
|
15
|
11
|
13
|Calvary’s Cross
|Jonathan Wilburn
|
11
|
16
|
23
|
3
|Look Up
|Talleys
|
16
|
17
|
21
|
3
|God of the Storm
|Freemans
|
17
|
18
|
30
|
2
|I’ve Seen Enough
|Hyssongs
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
3
|That Day Is Coming
|Collingsworth Family
|
19
|
20
|
19
|
3
|The Same Hands
|Cana’s Voice
|
19
|
21
|
*
|
1
|Jailbreak
|Joseph Habedank
|
21
|
22
|
36
|
2
|Power In Prayer
|11th Hour
|
22
|
23
|
37
|
2
|The Cross Is All the Proof I Need
|Triumphant
|
23
|
24
|
16
|
9
|Somebody Here
|Wisecarvers
|
16
|
25
|
*
|
1
|Yours Amen
|Isaacs
|
25
|
26
|
25
|
5
|Asking, Seeking, Knocking
|Lore Family
|
25
|
27
|
26
|
11
|Living Water
|Steve Ladd
|
26
|
28
|
18
|
24
|Cost of the Cross
|Kingsmen
|
12
|
29
|
**
|
23
|A Little More Like Jesus
|Ivan Parker
|
11
|
30
|
29
|
8
|When I Lift Up My Head
|Canton Junction
|
29
|
31
|
35
|
3
|Run On
|Soul’d Out
|
31
|
32
|34
|
6
|That’s Who He Is
|Griffith Family
|
32
|
33
|38
|
8
|Bless His Name
|Pruitt Family
|
32
|
34
|
24
|
20
|Clouds
|Erwins
|
2
|
35
|
27
|
3
|Help Me Make It
|Barry Rowland & Deliverance
|
25
|
36
|
*
|
1
|The Man I Am Today
|Browders
|
36
|
37
|
*
|
1
|Out of Here
|Allison Speer
|
37
|
38
|
40
|
14
|Grateful
|Amber Nelon Thompson
|
13
|
39
|
31
|
5
|The Refrigerator Door
|Mark Bishop
|
31
|
40
|
**
|
22
|He’s Never Moved
|Whisnants
|
9
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
