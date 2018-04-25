“Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us,”

‭‭Ephesians‬ ‭3:20‬ ‭KJV‬‬

Hi everybody! I want to encourage you this month to THINK BIG!!

Stop limiting God!!

He can do anything! We need a revival of believing, expectation and trust! If His word says it, I believe it!

Quit thinking small. Quit being timid! Be bold! Be like Elijah when God consumed the sacrifice! He knew God would do it! He was just waiting on the prophets of Baal to get out of the way! You can read about it in 1 Kings chapter 18!

Pray bold prayers expecting an answer!

Trust, like crazy, a God that does not fail!

Speak and declare what He has done!

Brag on God!

Be thankful! Be grateful!

Think BIG!!

I am reminded of a song I love…

Chorus:

“I might as well Think Big,

Why should any thought be small?,

I might as well Think Big,

If I’m gonna think at all…”

Can somebody say “Amen?”

Blessings!