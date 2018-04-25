Ad
Think Big

April 25, 2018 Karen Harding

“Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us,”
‭‭Ephesians‬ ‭3:20‬ ‭KJV‬‬

Hi everybody! I want to encourage you this month to THINK BIG!!
Stop limiting God!!
He can do anything! We need a revival of believing, expectation and trust! If His word says it, I believe it!
Quit thinking small. Quit being timid! Be bold! Be like Elijah when God consumed the sacrifice! He knew God would do it! He was just waiting on the prophets of Baal to get out of the way! You can read about it in 1 Kings chapter 18!
Pray bold prayers expecting an answer!
Trust, like crazy, a God that does not fail!
Speak and declare what He has done!
Brag on God!
Be thankful! Be grateful!
Think BIG!!
I am reminded of a song I love…
Chorus:
“I might as well Think Big,
Why should any thought be small?,
I might as well Think Big,
If I’m gonna think at all…”
Can somebody say “Amen?”
Blessings!


Karen Harding
Karen has been involved in Gospel Music as long as she can remember. At age 2 her parents gave her a quarter to stand on a chair and sing at her local church. At age 4 she started singing tenor with her 8 year old brother, Gary. She no longer needs the chair and is still singing.

Karen won the 2003 Exalting Him Talent Search, which landed her a record deal with the highly acclaimed Daywind Music Group with distribution by Word Entertainment.

Karen has been blessed to share the stage or sing on projects with some of the best in Gospel Music: The Gaither’s, Mark Lowry, Michael English, The Isaacs, LordSong, Mike Bowling, Reba Rambo-McGuire, The Crabb Family, Nancy Grandquist, The McGruder’s, Kurt Carr and many more.

