The Griffith Family Adds Jamie Streetman

April 26, 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (April 26, 2018) – New Day Records recording artist the Griffith Family are excited to announce the addition of Jamie Streetman to the group.

Tony Griffith said of Jamie, “We are so very blessed to have Jamie on board. He brings a new excitement to the stage. His love for ministry and people make him a valuable asset to this ministry.  We can’t wait to see what God has in store for us!”

Jamie is no stranger to the Gospel music world. He was the lead vocalist for exciting quartet Paul’s Journey from August 2015 to November 2017 before joining up and coming trio Master’s Promise late last year. Jamie will be filling the tenor role with the group.

Jamie stated, “I am honored to become part of such a wonderful group! These guys are the real deal both on and off the stage, and I can not wait to see what the future holds for us moving forward.”

Jamie will begin touring with the group immediately.

The Griffith Family has had an exciting early 2018. The group’s first single from their debut New Day Records release, “That’s Who He Is,” has charted on both the Singing News Top 80 Chart and AbsolutelyGospel.com Top 40 Weekly Chart.

The group was also honored with two 2018 Absolutely Gospel Music Award nominations for Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Fan Favorite Artist of the Year this year. The group received a rousing reception after their performance at the live show which was also streamed to thousands of viewers online.

If you would like to interview The Griffith Family contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com

To purchase The Griffith Family music go to :

https://griffithfamilymusic.com/store

 

To connect with The Griffith Family just follow them on social media or their Website:

 

To book The Griffith Family for you church, concert, or event contact Beckie Simmons through the Beckie Simmons Agency at beckie@bsaworld.com or call 615-595-7500.

