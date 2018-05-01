REVIEW: The Talleys – Finest Hour

Roger Talley & Lauren TalleyHorizon Records/Crossroads Music Group www.thetalleys.com [yasr_overall_rating size=”large”

The Talleys and Crossroads Music have teamed up, once again, to release a brand new project. Fresh melodies and biblical lyrics present the Gospel in an incredible way on Finest Hour.

The album kicks off with the current single and Lee Black/Aaron Wilburn co-write “Look Up.” This upbeat anthem about the Rapture of the Church awakens the soul from the first note on the piano. Amazing song and incredible first radio pick.

>Another mention worthy tune is the mo-town flavored Lee Black/Jason Cox “Get Me There.” This would be a wonderful selection for radio in the near future. “What The Teacher Taught” brings the listener back to his/her Sunday school days when the Gospel was first presented.

Rising songwriters and winners of the Singing News Songwriting Competition, Bernadette Negus and Melanie Waston, penned the powerful ballad “When The Answer Is No,” encouraging saints to hold their heads high when God doesn’t answer in the way we would exactly prefer. Beautiful orchestral arrangement.

Lauren Talley has co-written four songs for this new project, and if this is any indication of the future, things are looking very bright. “We Are Witnesses” is a choral anthem that will surely fill churches across America and possibly the best feature on the entire project. “Jeremiah 29:11 (You Have Plans)” is written straight from scripture with a heartfelt melody. “Joy” is an upbeat tune, as is the closing track, “Begin Again God.”

If you haven’t grabbed a copy, get yours. Finest Hour is one of the finest releases of 2018 thus far and possibly the best Talleys release in years. Well done!

Track Listing:

Look Up

Jeremiah 29:11 (You Have Plans)

When the Answer Is No

Joy

We Are Witnesses

Grab Your Umbrella

Death Was Arrested

That’s What The Teacher Taught

Get Me There

Home at Last

He Restoreth My Soul

Begin Again God